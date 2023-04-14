WESTERLY — Two new downtown Westerly businesses recently received approvals from Westerly’s Licensing Board.
The Goat of Westerly, LLC appeared before the board March 23 for approval of a Class B liquor transfer from the Malted Barley, which closed its doors in early March.
Attorney William Nardone explained that the new operation at 42-46 High St. will do business as Pooch’s Pour House. The name change came about because of existing businesses in New England that already use The Goat.
“Apparently there is a very popular establishment that operates under the name and style of the Goat located in three spots in New Hampshire,” he said. “There’s also one in Maine and about to be one in Newburyport, Massachusetts.”
The existing business notified the Westerly applicant that it would challenge any use of “The Goat,” Nardone said. “So we agreed not to,” he said.
The business plans to open at 11 a.m. and stay open until 1 a.m. seven days per week, Nardone said.
It is owned by Jeffrey and Maria Pucci and Michael and Daniela Joyce. Minor renovations to the site, including an exhaust hood in the upper-level kitchen, are taking place, Nardone said.
Entertainment will mainly take place on the second floor, Jeffrey Pucci said.
“It’ll be guitar players, things of that nature. We’re not really marketing as a sports bar but there’s going to be TVs in there,” he said. “We want everyone to feel comfortable in there so we’re not going to be blasting the TVs.”
On certain Friday nights once per month, Pucci hopes to host a DJ or live band on the second floor.
“Windows closed, doors closed,” he said.
The restaurant also hopes to cater to couples or others that may want to come down and enjoy some local talent, he said.
As to the new name, Pucci had an amusing take on how it came to be.
“It’s been the hardest thing I’ve had to do, to come up with a name,” he said. “I have partners that have nothing to do with pooches. Some of my friends and my wife kind of pushed for my nickname.”
The partners were OK with it, he said.
“I had teachers in high school that didn’t even know my first name,” he explained. “The town of Westerly, with Voc’s and Hoof’s, Danny’s from the beginning of time, uses names and nicknames.”
In approving an indoor entertainment license, the board received assurances that the bar would not generate loud noise complaints.
“The Malted Barley operated for 12 years with no resident complaints as far as we know,” Nardone said. “If there are any, they’ll be addressed.”
Pucci said the establishment is aiming for a May 6 grand opening in the form of a Kentucky Derby party.
The Malted Barley, a beloved downtown institution famed for its gourmet pretzels and craft beer, permanently closed its Westerly location on March 2. Owners Colin and Stephanie Bennett said they have other plans for the future, and will continue to operate their flower farm, Echo Rock Flowers, and focus on their family.
The board also approved new Class B beverage and indoor entertainment licenses for Bird in Hand, in the 12 Canal St. building.
Bird in Hand is aiming for “singer-songwriter acoustic entertainment” on Friday and Saturday nights, owner Padraic Fazio said.
“Pretty low-key, no full bands or anything,” he said. “There’s no stage inside so it’s a very small area for someone to play guitar and sing.”
Fazio is co-owner of the Ten Sandwiches shop in Watch Hill with his brother Paul. Bird in Hand would initially have kitchen hours of 4 to 10 p.m., Fazio said.
