WESTERLY — The Westerly Hospital Foundation recently received pledges from the Alfred M. Roberts Jr. Charitable Foundation and the Meredith and Whitney George Family Foundation for a total of $1 million.
"We are grateful for these landmark gifts from two very generous organizations that have long supported Westerly Hospital,” said Patrick L. Green, president and CEO of Westerly Hospital, in a news release. “These gifts will help augment the world-class clinical programs at Westerly Hospital and allow us to further upgrade our facility so that it reflects the extraordinary care that is provided to our patients and their families.”
Established in 2003, the Alfred M. Roberts Jr. Charitable Foundation benefits organizations in Westerly and also Jacksonville and northern Florida, where the foundation's namesake, Cmdr. Alfred M. Roberts Jr., a decorated U.S. Navy veteran, lived.
“The trustees of the Alfred M. Roberts Jr. Charitable Foundation are pleased to support the Westerly Hospital in providing world-class clinical expertise here in our community setting,” said Stephen M. Greene, foundation administrator and chairman of the Westerly Hospital Board of Directors. "The foundation believes in supporting the cutting-edge medical care, the addition and expansion of essential services and accessibility to all those in need, right here at home. We are very happy to be a part of this continuing success story.”
The Georges, residents of Darien, Conn., and Watch Hill, have been supporters of Westerly Hospital since 1996. They have also supported Parkinson’s disease research at Yale-New Haven Hospital.
In the past 18 months, the hospital has brought Yale New Haven Health’s Smilow Cancer Hospital Care Center to the Westerly Hospital campus to provide treatment programs, genetic counseling, tumor board reviews, and clinical trials; opened an 18-bed behavioral health unit for the geriatric population in a completely renovated space; and expanded the orthopedic program by adding new providers to the medical staff who care for patients in their Westerly office and perform surgeries at Westerly Hospital.
Last year, Yale New Haven Health invested $4 million to upgrade the Westerly Hospital pharmacy. In addition, Westerly Hospital has expanded its urology, general surgery and orthopedics programs.
"We believe that these donations, coupled with the clinical investments from Yale New Haven Health, will further distinguish Westerly Hospital in the our community for many years to come," said Green.
— Dale P. Faulkner
