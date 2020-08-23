Face masks are not the only new addition to downtown Mystic this summer season. Handmade, scrumptious, early-morning-made doughnuts are now a fixture.
Young Buns, located in the former Bartleby's Café at 46 West Main St., is an offshoot of Sift Bake Shop in Mystic, a popular local spot known for high-end pastries that was put on the map by owner Adam Young and his exemplary culinary skills.
Young was showcased when he won the second season of Food Network’s Best Baker in America competition in 2018. Ever since, his bakery’s popularity has been unmatched. Last summer he expanded his business over the bridge to Rhode Island and set up a seasonal bakery in Watch Hill.
Opened in mid-July, Young Buns has already earned a place in the local conversation. With specialty flavors such as key lime pie, bourbon peach jelly and triple chocolate, the warm breakfast treats don't spend much time on the cooking sheet. It's pretty much right from the baking oven to the box — and into the hands of hungry customers. With a line that usually stretches out the door and down the sidewalk, the new doughnut shop has become a fast favorite created by a serendipitous chain of events.
Bartleby’s, which previously occupied the quaint storefront, was a downtown Mystic mainstay for the past two decades. However, with the onslaught of the coronavirus pandemic, the café's owners decided it was time to close up shop and push fast forward on retirement. Young, a friend of the owner of the building, was alerted to the situation and quickly decided that opening a specialty doughnut shop in the space was a great idea, not only to expand Sift’s offerings but also to ensure that all his employees had jobs into the foreseeable future.
“This is a wonderful location and a great opportunity,” said Young, who said he is very happy with his new endeavor. “It happened pretty quickly and we are very lucky that through this whole pandemic we have not had to lay off any employees, and we have created about 25 new jobs with the doughnut shop.”
He added, “Doughnuts are a pastry that you can design a business plan around and be successful, and since we do not offer doughnuts at Sift, we thought this idea would be great. Sift is more of a formal bakery and Young Buns is a bit more edgy and playful.”
Beginning the day at 3 a.m., the bakers make their way to the tiny kitchen, preparing the cake leaven and the yeast leaven, readying it for the day ahead. With a unique timetable, the idea, Young explained, is that the doughnuts are all fresh, and when they are out, they are out, so the store doesn’t have a set closing time.
“At Sift, we never run out, the shelves are stocked. But at Young Buns, since the doughnuts are fried and shelf life is not very long, when we run out that’s it,” said Young, who encourages patrons to get there early. “Doughnuts are a meal to be eaten quickly.”
Doors of the sweet-smelling eatery open sharply at 7 a.m. every day of the week (except Tuesdays) and the line down the street begins forming around 6:30 a.m.
“We usually end up selling out around 12 or 1 p.m. on weekdays, and a little earlier on the weekend,” Young said. “We are very lucky. We have a great staff, many of whom have been with me for several years now, and we are so grateful we have been able to keep everyone on payroll and create a new business in the community that is becoming a local favorite, as well as a destination spot.”
Young Buns offers more than a dozen varieties of mouth-watering creations. The specials will change seasonally and the bakers are coming up with endless new ideas to tantalize and treat patrons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.