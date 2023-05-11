STONINGTON — If you ask Henry Main what his favorite part is about attending West Vine Street Elementary School, he will tell you that it is being part of a community that makes it impossible to have a bad day.
From the smiles and waves received from staff and volunteers while entering the building every morning, to classroom interactions with friendly and caring classmates, Main said there is always something cheerful to help correct the course. That’s his favorite, but it is also only one of the many reasons that he and fellow student leadership members Meadow Alu and Carter Wosencroft, all fifth-graders, are proud to call the school the best in the state.
“There is always someone who you can trust or turn to, and everyone is always so kind,” Main said Wednesday when asked what made the school unique. “You can never have a bad day here because if you do, someone will lift you up and it will always end up a good day.”
The Connecticut Association of Schools named West Vine Street its 2023 Elementary School of the Year, a recognition that is considered one of the top annual honors from the organization. The community rose to the top out of a pool of several dozen applicants and was one of two finalists to receive a visit from the CAS Selection Committee earlier this month.
According to CAS, the school of the year is selected from those who qualify and evaluated using a nine-point system. Each applicant is reviewed to determine that schools offer a safe and healthy environment, involvement with parents and the community, availability for extra-curricular learning, appropriate research-based curriculum, high instructional standards, evidence of program review and development, staff team practices and more.
In the end, the committee of retired school and district administrators from around the state determined that the combination of academic success, before- and after-school opportunities, dedicated teaching staff, state-of-the-art facility and warm, welcoming student community in Pawcatuck was too impressive not to receive the honor.
Principal Kathryn Irvine said she could not be any more proud of the effort from students, staff and families, who all came together in order to bring the school the distinguished honor.
“When the gentleman from the (Selection Committee) called, he told us that the other school was amazing, but that from the moment they had stepped foot out of their car until the moment they got back in, they were captivated by the collaborative learning environment we have,” said West Vine Principal Kathryn Irvine. “We are so fortunate to be part of a community that truly buys into what we are trying to do.”
Whether it is the beautiful sensory garden space, which provides for community connections even in the summer months, or the support from district administrative staff who helped acquire a state grant to provide extracurricular activities for all students free of charge, Irvine and Assistant Principal AnneFay Sullivan said it has truly taken a team effort to rise to the top.
The school was notified of the recognition late Thursday, and students were told that the school had won on Friday. Ironically, staff said, it was the first day of statewide testing, and to motivate the students, the district was able to literally “roll out the red carpet” for a previously planned and unrelated celebration.
It was an exciting honor for many on the school’s employee roster, but hardly a surprise in a community where both teachers and paraprofessionals said they feel supported and heard in ways their colleagues across the state simply do not.
Second-grade teacher Nell Strickland, who joined the district after first working with another Connecticut elementary school, said she was awed when she first arrived. The school’s brand new facility and state-of-the-art technology, as well as a wide variety of hands-on opportunities, was leaps and bounds ahead of where she had come from.
“Honestly, it was like coming to Disney World compared to where I came from,” Strickland said, noting her job with the school made her the envy of educator friends across the state. “There are effective policies and procedures in place, the kids come into school every day with a smile, and the teachers are all willing to listen and lend a hand.”
Strickland’s sentiments were shared by her colleagues, including second-grade teacher Whitney Ross, 25-year veteran and kindergarten teacher Heather Priest, and instructional math coach Kate Southard, who all praised the resources and both the emotional and academic support that they receive from Stonington Public Schools.
Southard said that although she would be considered “lower on the totem pole” in some districts as a result of her role as a paraprofessional, she has never felt part of anything other than a team while working at West Vine. No matter how crazy her idea, she said the administration and teachers are always willing to listen, even if it means presenting a compromise.
“If there is one thing here I can say is truly different, it is how much the staff genuinely cares for one another. Everyone is part of the team and no one is left out or left feeling unheard,” Southard said.
Irvine and Sullivan said that while the recognition is a proud achievement, their work with the school and district is far from over. Both said the school community remains “future-focused,” with an active Welcoming Schools Committee to constantly improve an already great environment and innovative teaching practices that allow the students to enjoy every aspect of their learning days.
Main, Alu and Wosencroft all said that for the fifth-grade class, the recognition marked a final opportunity to reflect on all the great opportunities that the school has provided to them.
“This is a space that is always space, a place where you can be who you are and a place where you can become anybody,” Alu said. “I am always happy to come to school because you know that it’s always going to be a great day.”
