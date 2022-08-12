STONINGTON — The Yellow Farmhouse Education Center, a nonprofit organization based on Stone Acres Farm, has been awarded two grants to support a more direct connection between regenerative agriculture and family & consumer science education in Connecticut.
The first is a $138,382 Farm to School Implementation Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service. Through the Reimagining Family & Consumer Science in Connecticut project, the Yellow Farmhouse will build a comprehensive farm to school website to serve high school family and consumer science and culinary teachers and students. The website, which will launch in summer 2023, will contain curricular materials, classroom resources, professional development opportunities, and more.
The second is a $24,350 grant from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture’s Connecticut Grown for Connecticut Kids. The Yellow Farmhouse’s project, Experiential Professional Learning for CT Family & Consumer Science Teachers, will include the development of a year-round online and in-person professional development program for family and consumer science culinary teachers to gain competence in incorporating farm-to-school content into their curriculum.
For more information about the programs, visit yellowfarmhouse.org/copy-of-teacher-professional-development.
