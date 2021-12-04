STONINGTON — When Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Bruce Flax announced the inaugural 15 over 50 Ballast Awards, the chamber said the goal was to “recognize business icons over 50 years of age who have remained steadfast, making Mystic their own for 15 years or more."
During presentation of the award to the inaugural five winners during the second Party of 12 celebration at the Velvet Mill in Stonington Borough on Thursday evening, the chamber also gave a nod toward another important demographic that played a critical role in shaping both Mystic’s past and future: women.
The inaugural five winners of the Ballast Award were all women, and a sixth, Amanda Arling, the president of the Whaler’s Inn and chairwoman of the chamber board of directors, was surprised with the first-ever Keel Award in a banner night for women at the second awards ceremony following a hiatus in 2020. The first event was held in 2019 before the pandemic prevented the year-end celebration last year.
“When we put together these awards, we wanted to do something that would recognize the business owners who had done the most to invest in the community coming out of COVID,” Flax said. “One thing we had not expected, and something that is noteworthy — all 13 nominees and five winners this year were women.”
The evening kicked off with the presentation of the annual Joyce Resnikoff Tourism Awards, which were awarded by Resnikoff and her son, Chris Regan, property manager at Olde Mistick Village. The program recognized Mystic Aquarium President and CEO Stephen Coan and restaurateur Stephan Ambrosch, owner of Mango’s Wood-Fired Pizza, for their contributions as part of the 2020 awards before then naming Mystic Seaport President Peter Armstrong and Kelley’s Pace owner Jeff Anderson as winners of the award in 2021.
The winners were presented together due to the absence of a celebratory event a year ago. Ambrosch, who was unable to attend, accepted the award via video.
Resnikoff praised each of the men for their talents, saying that all four were leaders in the community while bringing different skill sets. Coan is a leader in tourism, running one of the biggest nonprofit aquariums in the U.S., while down the street Armstrong has transitioned seamlessly into his role with the Mystic Seaport Museum.
Ambrosch, meanwhile, was able to navigate the pandemic without laying off any staff despite working in the restaurant industry, she said, and Anderson has helped continue to make Kelley’s Pace and Olde Mystick Village a top tourism destination for runners in the Northeast.
Armstrong said he felt humbled to receive an award already, noting that he only arrived in the community last December to take the reins at Mystic Seaport.
“I haven’t had to do much because I’ve been blessed with great staff,” he said on Thursday. “For me, it’s been an exercise in acknowledging the obvious. They come to me with great ideas, and I say ‘yes.’”
The second half of the ceremony focused on the inaugural awards from the Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, beginning with the Ballast Award to honor those “who are no longer young, but are still doing great things,” Flax said.
“There are so many awards now for the younger generations — the 30 under 30, and 40 under 40 stuff. What about those over 50?” Flax said. “That’s who we are recognizing tonight.”
The five winners for 2021 included Annie Philbrick, owner of Bank Square Books; Margaret Macris, owner of Blue Horse; Kathy Zezulka, owner of Hair Unique; Maria Hanna, owner of Survival Systems; and Zoe Longinidis, owner of Angie’s Pizza.
Each of the women was praised for her ability to lead and be pillars of the community, not only running successful businesses but in giving back to the town and its residents as well.
“These owners have built businesses that have persevered through good times and challenging times and continue to contribute to what makes the area special,” Flax said.
The ceremony also gave an opportunity for the board of directors to surprise Arling, a member of the award selection committee, with the Keel Award. The board kept her nomination and recognition both a secret. Arling was on stage with other board members when they notified her she had won.
An up-and-comer, she has the ability to shape the downtown area over the next decade and talent to be one of the community’s top business leaders for decades to come, Flax said.
Arling said she was shocked to receive the award and said she hopes to help make downtown Mystic reach greater heights.
“I’m just one of many in this community who weathered the changing times and challenges last year, so I am surprised,” she said after receiving the award. “I think we have a lot of talented people here and I look forward to seeing what opportunities the future will bring in Mystic.”
