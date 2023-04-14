MYSTIC — FreshConnections, a Groton based women's networking group, will hold its 2023 Women in Business Forum: Exploring Your Path to Success, on Wednesday, May 3, at the Mystic Hilton, 6 Coogan Blvd, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The day will include breakfast, Keynote speaker Millie Devine, panels and breakout sessions, lunch, an interactive session, and a closing Keynote session with Kristy Tupper.
For more information or to register for the forum, visit freshconnectionsforwomen.org/events.
