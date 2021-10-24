There will be no change of leadership on the Stonington Board of Selectmen following the November election as no candidates came forward to challenge independent First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough. Selectwomen June Strunk, a Democrat, and Republican Deborah Downie will each serve a second term as well with no concerns of defeat.
In neighboring North Stonington, a lack of competition and the political retirement of current First Selectman Michael Urgo will lead to Republican Bob Carlson taking the reins as he runs uncontested for the town’s top post — and if not for his recent retirement affording him the opportunity, it may have been a struggle to find anyone who wanted the job.
While there is competition in North Stonington for the two open selectmen positions, a change in voting procedures and concerns over the impact of an all-Republican board, which would require one to resign to allow for minority representation, have turned the selectmen’s race into an odd-man-out scenario in which two of the three, Republican Brett Mastroianni and Democrats K. Nicole Porter and Toula Balestracci, will be seated.
Across the region, communities are struggling to get volunteers to step forward and serve on the town’s top elected boards, and the 2021 ballots in Stonington and North Stonington are no exceptions. While the lack of competition assures a victory, those in uncontested races, including Chesebrough and Carlson, said increasing public participation and returning to civil debate will be vital to the future of both communities, and for democracy in general.
“While it’s nice to know I have the support of the community, there is a general concern right now about the lack of interest in public service,” Chesebrough said. “The exchange of ideas that comes with an election is something that is important to having a proper democracy.”
The struggle to find volunteers interested in serving in politics isn’t something new. Few elected positions are paid and many come with no stipend at all; the tasks are demanding and the responsibilities are time-consuming. Then there’s the spotlight and public criticism.
But new challenges have also emerged in a digitally-driven and politically charged U.S. political landscape that has further led many to say "No thanks" when asked to serve.
This includes a growing number of online attacks targeting local politicians, both Carlson and Chesebrough said, with many also expressing extreme distrust in either party through social media. It can be difficult to tune out heavy criticism from neighbors, friends and members of the community, they said.
Both also said national politics have deepened partisan divides and created distrust, even at a local level.
“I read a comment online the other day that said, ‘what do you expect, all politicians are crooked,’ and it got me thinking: Do people really feel that way?” Carlson said last week. “One of my top priorities when I take office will be to restore trust in leadership and break down some of the concerns that have trickled down from national politics.”
Chesebrough and Carlson said continuing to enhance transparency and finding ways to get the public directly involved in both discussions and decisions will be crucial in addressing the lack of interest in public office.
If it comes to it, Chesebrough said she would be willing to consider all options, including opening the charter and consider a move to create a mayor or town manager position, to extend terms to 4 years or whatever may be necessary to help increase public participation. She did not endorse a specific idea — Chesebrough indicated she would prefer to better research and gather public opinion before presenting a concept — but said that the community must have an interest in local governance for the town to continue to have success.
“We need to do whatever will get the public more involved, and that means making sure they have an active voice in the government process,” she said.
Three-way race
In the North Stonington selectmen’s race, there are three candidates and three possible outcomes. As the sole Republican candidate, Mastroianni could join either Porter or Balestracci, a later addition to the 2021 ballot — or the two could both outpoll him and take the two spots, leaving Carlson as the minority representation on the board despite being first selectman.
To add a twist, it is the first year in which North Stonington will be able to select their top two choices for selectmen after a recent change spearheaded by Mastroianni, 46, who wanted to expand choices for residents. It is why, despite being able to have two candidates, Mastroianni is the only Republican on the ballot, and it is a change that could ultimately cost him the election.
For the benefit it brings the public, Mastroianni said it was a risk worth taking and a change he doesn’t regret.
“I knew this was a possibility, but I petitioned for it because it is important to embrace competition. This might cost me, but it is not about me, and this is what is best for the town,” he said.
At 46, Mastroianni has been in North Stonington for 15 years and lives in the community with his wife and their four children, who all attend the town’s schools. A graduate of Johnson & Wales , where he earned a bachelor’s degree in sales and meeting management, he is the owner of East Coast Jewelry & Loan on Norwich-Westerly Road.
Carlson and Mastroianni each said that the party considered putting up a second candidate, but if both were elected then one would be unable to serve due to charter rules requiring minority representation. If that were to have happened, the lowest Republican vote-getter would be forced to forgo the seat in order to seat the highest Democrat vote-getter. Having just one candidate helped to eliminate that possibility, they said.
Mastroianni first ran for selectman in 2013 and finished third in overall voting, but did not serve after the top two elected were also Republican and minority representation was needed. He also ran for first selectman in 2019, but lost to Urgio in a tight race.
If elected, Mastroianni said his focus would be on finding an expedited solution for the building at 298 Norwich-Westerly Road known as the North Stonington Education Center and to implement fixed-tax rates and other solutions to aid taxpayers including seniors and veterans who are ailing following large increases in property assessments paired with a tax increase.
“The costs to taxpayers are up considerably, and with new programs being implemented it is not getting better,” he said. “We have to find a way to ease the burden that is falling on some of our seniors and those who saw large increases during revaluation.”
Running against Mastroianni, the Democratic slate of Porter and Balestracci have campaigned on a promise to target economic growth in an effort to solidify the grand list, expand the tax base and shift the tax burden from the residents to new but committed businesses who “support the character of the town.”
“For better or worse, there is already traffic regularly along Route 2 and that is not going to go away,” Balestracci said. “If we are able to focus there and attract the right businesses, we can help meet a need and support the residents in this community who take the majority of the tax burden.”
Balestracci, a single mother of two boys, ages 10 and 8, is a bookkeeper and licensed real estate agent in both Connecticut and Rhode Island. She has been involved in a number of committees over the past four years and now serves as chairwoman of the Democratic Town Committee.
She said in announcing she would run for selectmen, many friends asked her how she was able to make the time. Although her schedule is busy, she said something as important as serving the community was worth making time for.
“It’s about setting priorities,” she said, noting that Zoom meetings allowed her to get even more involved during the pandemic. “I feel like I can come in and help make a difference, help grow the tax base and help my community.”
If elected, she said she would be in favor of moving forward with the installation of sewer and water lines along Routes 2 and 49, projects she noted the community had voiced interest in years ago and ones that she believes will be essential in attracting new businesses to town. She said grocery stores and other essential commercial retail stores need the infrastructure to succeed.
It’s a concept also supported by Porter if it will attract businesses. Porter expressed an interest in placing high priority on economic growth during the coming term. She noted that the town must work to attract the right kind of businesses, which would help to expand the tax base without compromising the rural or agricultural history in the community.
“One example of the type of business we could attract while maintaining the town’s agricultural and rural character would be to bring in a vineyard,” Porter said.
Born and raised in Stonington, Porter is a 25-year resident of the community with her husband, Rod, and the mother of two adult daughters, Lindsey and Madison, both Wheeler graduates. In fact, when the youngest left the house a few years ago, Porter said she was looking for “a way to fill her evenings and give back to the community,” which ultimately led to her serving on the town’s Communications Committee and later other positions, including most recently as secretary of the Economic Development Commission.
A graduate of Southern Connecticut State University in New Haven, she earned a bachelor’s degree in science for nursing and went on to serve in a number of capacities as a nurse. She currently works as the nurse manager of surgical and procedures at Backus Hospital.
The daughter of former Stonington selectman James Sisk, she said he served as an example of what a local selectman should be, saying she does not see herself as a politician but rather a public servant. If elected, she said she would focus on economic growth, as well as working to find a solution for the North Stonington Education Center and providing continued support for a school district that has thrived despite challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Same board, seeking unity
After a first term that saw turbulent economic and political conditions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges, Strunk and Downie will once again serve as selectwomen for the town. Both are running unopposed as a result of there not being a first selectman candidate to challenge Chesebrough, an independent.
During a second term, the three women will seek to return to a more normal routine and reflect on projects including addressing sewer-upgrade needs, seeking to address parking and traffic in Mystic and completing the Mystic Boathouse Park project. These projects, which have been supported by all three women on the Board of Selectmen, will help provide important infrastructure improvements that will better position the town for economic growth, provide long-term stability and enhance quality of life for residents.
“During the first two years, we were handcuffed a bit because we had COVID-19 to grapple with,” she said. “This time around, I think we are all looking forward to focusing back on some of these bigger projects and beginning to see some of these things through.”
