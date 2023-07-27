STONINGTON — Officials were able to gain some additional support in a second effort to pass an updated parking plan for the community, but it still wasn’t enough to garner the majority necessary in order to approve the ordinance.
It still provided hope that, with a little more public input and education, the town will eventually be able to pass the amendments and update the parking regulations for the first time in over two decades.
Stonington residents on Monday evening were evenly split, 61-61, in their decision on whether to pass the updated parking regulations. Under town meeting rules, the split decision did not garner the majority vote necessary to pass and is therefore rejected.
“It didn’t pass, but this was still a step in the right direction,” said First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough, noting that an effort at a February town meeting failed by six votes. “We were just one vote away, (and) we’re not going to give up now. Clearly, there’s still work to do.”
Among concerns expressed at the town meeting, some residents called on eliminating parts or all of plans for eventual parking meter use in downtown Mystic, while others expressed concerns that money collected would go to such a defined account.
Stonington Board of Finance member Bryan Bentz, who is campaigning for first selectman this fall, and former board member Glenn Frishman each said they would prefer to see any collections from parking fees returned to the general fund rather than being designated in a special account.
In the proposed parking plan, the town would have utilized parking funds specifically for maintaining any electronic-aided paid parking and supporting bicycle and pedestrian safety enhancement projects. The ordinance would have also increased parking fines from $25 to $50.
“We will definitely need to address those concerns, which would allow us more control over use of the funds,” Chesebrough said. “It seemed there was a lot of support for the money going towards bicycle and pedestrian improvements early on, but that was one of the points that prevented the ordinance from passing.”
During the special town meeting in February, voters opposed the parking proposal, 71 to 65, with one person not voting. The failed vote on Monday marked the second time this year that voters have rejected modifications.
Robert O’Shaughnessey, chairman of the Board of Police Commissioners, said officials had hoped that the change in ordinance and increase in parking fine assessments would provide additional tools to address growing traffic issues in areas including downtown Mystic, Stonington Borough and even at Clyde’s Cider Mill in recent years.
“Mystic has in some ways become a victim of its own success,” he said in February. “We have reached a point where we now have tourists visiting our community year-round. Our road system is not designed for the traffic caused by the level of development we’ve had.”
Chesebrough said town officials would not come immediately back for a vote on the matter, but would review all comments and proposed amendments from Monday’s meeting. She said she would like to have a discussion directly with the Board of Finance on fees and have the Board of Police Commissioners host an informal meeting with the town’s consultant present to help provide details to the public.
In a few months, with more public input and revision, Chesebrough believes the matter will pass with ease.
“It will take some time, but from what I heard, I believe we are moving in the right direction and can incorporate some of the changes to gain community support,” she said.
Other measures
Monday’s meeting also led to approval of three other measures.
Voters easily passed an ordinance waiving outstanding tax balances less than $2, and an amendment expanding the time town recreational areas are open to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
With eight people opposed, town residents also handedly approved to allow the appointment of alternate members to the town’s Cultural District Commission, which was formed at the town meeting in February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.