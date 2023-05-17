STONINGTON — Only 8% of the town’s eligible voters took to the polls Tuesday during the town’s annual budget referendum, but it was still enough to pass an $80.2 million spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Now that the fiscal plan is in place, officials said attention will turn toward seeing several projects move forward, including continuing with development at Mystic Boathouse Park, studying redevelopment of the Circus Lot in Pawcatuck and kicking off the physical beginning of the sidewalk project along Route 1.
With the latter of those projects set to break ground on June 19, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said the town will be able to move forward with long-awaited renovations designed to enhance biker and pedestrian safety on a well-traveled and dangerous road. The town received $600,000 in 2020 from the state and has committed $700,000 in local funding to the project, which will connect segments of road from Spellman Drive to Mayflower Avenue.
“There are so many active and different kinds of projects, it will be important to see that we are getting these effectively and efficiently to the finish line,” Chesebrough said Wednesday morning. “This budget also included funds to study the Circus Lot, we are still working on aspects to prepare for the water loop installation, and we had recently received money for repairs at the Stonington Town Dock.”
Needless to say, it will be a busy summer ahead.
Stonington voters on Tuesday approved the town’s annual budget, which included a 4.4% increase, or $3.4 million in additional spending. The budget was approved 652 to 362, with only 8% of eligible voters participating. It marked a 2% increase over a year ago, but Chesebrough said the town will continue to seek ways to get more residents involved.
Despite the spending, combinations of grand list increases due to revaluation and use of $3.8 million from the town’s undesignated fund balance — the measure was approved by the Board of Finance following discussions at consecutive meetings in April — will result in a 5.2 mill decrease in the tax rate, bringing it to 17.45 mills in the coming fiscal year.
The 2023-24 fiscal year budget includes $41.6 million for education, which represents a $400,000 reduction from the request initially submitted by the Stonington Board of Education.
Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler praised the public for understanding the needs of the district and its students, as well as town officials for teamwork that helped to create a middle ground.
Chesebrough said the annual budget included “a good amount of compromise” along the way, with plenty of debate and disagreement. She said all boards and members of the public remained civil, however, and she believes it played a significant role in allowing the budget to be approved at referendum.
In order to reduce the budget and find compromise, members of the Board of Finance had reduced the spending requests for capital improvements including reducing the Washington Street drainage improvements by $110,000 and Department of Public Works requests were reduced by $235,000. The plan also reduced Stonington Borough’s request for public bathrooms near the library to $50,000, and provided $125,000 for development of a master plan for the Circus Lot, far less than the $480,000 initially requested.
“Overall, I believe this represents a balanced approach. The overall process this year was very respectful and although there were several healthy debates, everyone seemed to come together in the end,” Chesebrough said. “No one got all that they wanted, but we were still able to address a lot of needs.”
