STONINGTON — The Department of Public Works will be able to replace an aging salt dome, the town will upgrade HVAC systems at Stonington Town Hall and Stonington Human Services, the Pawcatuck water loop will be completed and several local nonprofits will receive financial aid after residents approved a spending plan for the town’s share of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
Stonington residents voted by a 37-2 margin at town meeting Monday to approve the $5.23 million proposed spending plan that had been developed over the course of the past three months by members of the Board of Finance and Board of Selectmen. The approved plan includes $2.48 million for facility upgrades, $1.5 million for infrastructure improvements such as paving and money for housing, transportation and economic initiatives.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said although turnout was small compared to recent town meetings, the meeting showed incredible support for the plan and projects that will now be addressed thanks to the rescue funds.
“This was something we could have simply been approved by the Board of Selectmen, but we felt it was important to be transparent and get feedback from the community regarding what projects they felt were important,” Chesebrough said. “We have had some good feedback and feel this will help to address some significant projects that we otherwise would not have had the money for.”
Chesebrough said that, barring a petition that would overturn Monday’s vote, the town can now move forward in both preparing for major projects and getting portions of the federal money to those who need it most.
“Personally, I’m happy we were able to follow a process similar to what we use for our annual budget and get to a point where we can move forward in using the federal aid,” Chesebrough said. “There are many towns still grappling with how to use this money and what they can use it on. We are now at a point where, barring a petition, we can begin cutting checks to nonprofits in the coming weeks.”
Among the organizations that will receive funding as part of the federal grant are the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition, New Heights and Always Home. Officials said the money is intended to aid local residents by supporting organizations that have offered services to the public throughout the pandemic.
For more significant projects, including a $1.54 million HVAC equipment upgrade and installation at Stonington Town Hall and Stonington Human Services and a $600,000 structural repair for the Public Works salt dome, officials said town will still need to conduct a full bid process and would not likely see any physical work begin until 2022.
Chesebrough said the HVAC work is also “in high demand” due to COVID concerns as many towns also seek to address such needs in an unstable, pandemic-impacted economy. Such challenges could lead to higher estimates or delays in the project itself, especially if materials are unavailable.
“It isn’t a unique challenge for us, but is something that many towns across the U.S. are currently facing,” she said.
As part of a separate project using rescue funds allocated specifically to the Board of Education, Stonington Public Schools intends to move forward in conducting an HVAC system purchase for Stonington Middle School. The town’s plan included an additional $1.4 million in capital improvement funds to help cover just under half the cost for that project.
“The school has requested assistance through (the capital improvement project funding process) and other funding in the past, but have not been able to move forward with this important need,” Board of Finance Chairman Tim O’Brien wrote in a 22-page American Rescue Plan Act spending overview, which is available on the town’s website. “With the two new elementary school buildings and the efforts to update Stonington High School, the District Office HVAC, ventilation systems, the last district building needing attention is Stonington Middle School. To that end, the district has set aside over half of the available District ARP funds to assist with this critical building improvement.”
The spending plan allocates an additional $900,000 to cover the community’s share of a $2.8 million project to close a set of dead-end water transmission mains in Pawcatuck that have left officials, including Pawcatuck Fire Chief Kevin Burns, concerned that firefighters would not have adequate resources in an emergency if one of the lines were to break. Burns contacted Congressman Joe Courtney in late 2020 to bring attention to the issue, and the town is now slated to receive separate funding as part of the latest round of federal Community Project Funding grants.
The plan also dedicates $525,000 for paving and drainage repairs, which will allow the town to expand its list of active road projects for 2022. Chesebrough said work on areas using the rescue funds would likely begin in the spring.
“These are projects that, due to the pandemic, the town wanted to address but was unable to. We are excited to get these back on the schedule and begin work,” Chesebrough said.
