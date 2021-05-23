MYSTIC — An energetic and enthusiastic wait staff at Red 36 — some wearing masks as they awaited completion of the vaccination process while other vaccinated staff appeared mask-free while serving customers who were comfortable with it — invited patrons to “be respectful and do what feels right” as they enjoyed their lunches this past Wednesday.
Some customers expressed interest in a less exposed area, a request which was happily granted, while others showed excitement to strip the mask and sport a smile for a face-to-face conversation at the bar as they enjoyed their meal. At night, the restaurant invited those who were considered vaccinated to enjoy a “Repeal Day Party” commemorating the unofficial end of a hard, socially-limited 16 months in southeastern Connecticut.
“It’s kind of a funny feeling, to look around and see the restaurant able to serve at full capacity and full of smiling faces,” said Tom Meekin, a manager at Red 36. “We’re looking forward to the summer season.”
It was a welcome shift for the restaurant, which like many others had closed down under executive order last March before later reopening with significant restrictions. With Connecticut repealing many of the mask restrictions following a revised set of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines earlier this month, business is booming and owners felt a sense of rejuvenation heading into summer 2021.
Bruce Flax, president of the greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce, said there has been a mix of reactions to the repeal of certain mask restrictions. For some businesses, it was time to let customers who were properly vaccinated enjoy a mask-free experience again; for others, it is still too soon to simply let loose.
“There is a general excitement either way; our businesses have been very respectful that some may not be comfortable without masks, and the real sense is that as long as everyone is able to remain respectful including patrons, we are going to be in for a busy, enjoyable summer.”
Flax said that in downtown Mystic, business owners have already seen a shift in the habits of some visitors and patrons. Over the past couple months, he said analysis has shown that roughly 25% to 40% of those downtown have shown a comfortability not wearing a mask while outdoors. With the repealed mask requirements, he expects that will soon exceed the 75% mark — if it hasn't already.
Some businesses promoted the mask-free opportunities with signs promoting “smiles welcome” or “masks optional for those vaccinated,” a technique used by a few shops at nearby Olde Mistick Village as well. Others businesses kindly requested that patrons continue to use masks for now while some still await their “fully vaccinated” dates.
At Mystic Knotwork, president and CEO Matthew Beaudoin is looking forward to a possible record year following a strange and challenging 2020. Beaudoin saw a 90% decline in wholesale transactions through the end of summer 2020, but also experienced rapid increases in online orders.
Operations also took on added expenses to provide sanitization stations, install HVAC improvements to enhance air flow and provide safe, properly ventilated work stations for employees. Those who had any concerns that they were exposed were encouraged to take time off, and the store limited groups to two at a time in an effort to avoid contamination and keep everything disinfected at all times.
The efforts were done to assure safety for customers and staff, Beaudoin said, and have largely proved successful in aiding those with his company from contracting the virus. With some in the community still awaiting their second dose or 14-day grace period, Beaudoin said his business would continue to promote safe habits and use precautions into early summer.
“We are simply asking everyone to be respectful, and I am happy to say we have actually seen that,” he said. “You don’t know who may be faced with what challenges, so we just ask that
Mystic Knotwork isn’t alone in seeking a continuation of COVID-19 safety protocols either. Flax and Beaudoin both said at least a half dozen other businesses had expressed strong opinions about continuing to enforce aspects of social distancing in at least the coming weeks, if not longer.
Masks or no masks, however, businesses said they were anticipating a busy and potentially profitable 2021.
Beaudoin said that to date, his business had already exceeded its pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, while simultaneously experiencing a considerable uptick in commercial-based orders. At Red 36, Meekin said Wednesday “was at least as busy as we expected,” and he didn’t see business slowing anytime soon. And at Blue Heaven Kayak and Paddle Board Rentals, where business really boomed under the open air last summer, owner Elle Kronholm said there is hope trends of people enjoying outdoor activities will remain popular this season as well.
“I am expecting an upswing again this year,” said Kronholm. “Last summer we opened in May rather than April as we normally would, but once things returned some we were as busy as ever.”
Kronholm saw such an upswing during the pandemic that she hired two additional staff members and expanded her boat inventory. On some days, the demand was so high that she and her competitor, Paddle Mystic owner Jeffrey Jodoin, because the two could simply not keep up.
She said she will begin with the same staffing and boat options that she ended the 2020 season with -- including continuing to disinfect all vessels upon return from each individual rental. The business will also maintain a socially-distanced outdoor sitting area and sanitation station.
“We want everyone to be comfortable and know they will be safe here,” she said.
Flax said that as a collective, downtown business owners are also looking forward to reintroducing activities and bringing new ones to fruition in order to help return the sense of community to the region. He said while businesses have worked well together throughout the pandemic, they’ve all expressed a desire to see the return of festivals and other events.
Floatchella will return with events on both June 24 and Sept. 11, he said. The Mystic Outdoor Arts Festival will also return on Aug. 14 and 15 with classic tents that will still be socially distanced, involvement from numerous artists from across the region and will even include a special outdoor performance arts stage at Mystic Seaport.
The interest has been so great that the Mystic Chamber of Commerce had received over 200 applications from artists as of its Friday deadline, and a half dozen others who were unaware of the conditions surrounding the event have also since reached out to express further interest.
Flax also said the Mystic Chamber is seeking to reemerge from the pandemic with other changes, including nixing the annual Fall Festival with a more targeted 5K Beer Run at Eastern Point Beach in partnership with the Town of Groton.
“I think for us, as it is for many businesses, the real goal here is to emerge from this pandemic stronger and look at a better way of doing things,” Flax said. “This summer could really bring a chance for many of our businesses here to succeed in that goal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.