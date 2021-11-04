STONINGTON — In the coming term, First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and selectwomen June Strunk and Deborah Downie would like to see increased collaboration between the town’s top board, the Board of Finance and the Board of Education.
With four new members set to join the Board of Education and Chris Johnson joining the Board of Finance after unseating longtime incumbent Glenn Frishman, who was the lowest vote-getter despite having served on the board for the previous 27 years, Chesebrough said Thursday that enhancing communication and working directly with other boards will be a top priority in the coming two years.
The effort, which will begin in the coming weeks, will include holding one-on-one meetings and conversations with the incoming finance and education officials and talking with newly appointed (or returning) chairpersons to try and schedule times to meet with boards. The meetings could take place either between two boards, or with all three present, Chesebrough said.
“This is something that we had wanted to do early on when we were all first elected, but due to COVID and then this election, it was something we had to put off for a while,” Chesebrough said. “With so many new members and a few months before the annual budget cycle, it would be beneficial to come together with everyone and discuss what some of the short- and long-term goals are or what the challenges may be.”
The concept of an all-board meeting is one used by other municipalities throughout the state. In several towns, the concept was adopted over the past decade as a means of bringing all decision-makers together ahead of the annual budget process to help make sure everyone is on the same page and working toward the same goals.
Chesebrough, Strunk and Downie each said this week that efforts in Stonington would seek similar goals, as well as providing a general opportunity for other boards to ask questions and receive answers that can lend support to the needs and challenges facing the individual boards.
Even if the three boards are unable to come together in time for the coming budget process, Chesebrough said she still intended to meet with newly-elected members one-on-one to hear from them on their goals and concerns.
“These are all volunteers who are here because they care for the community. I want to give them an overview from our perspective and hear from them what it is they hope to achieve,” she said. “Together, we can achieve more.”
Other initiatives
In looking toward the future, Chesebrough said there are a lot of tasks ahead for the Board of Selectmen as they prepare to begin the new term. One of the more visible projects will be the construction and improvement of sidewalks along South Broad Street.
The project is still in administrative stages, as town officials work through the final stages of design and planning, and the goal is that contracts will be completed and physical work could begin by the time the weather begins to warm in the spring. Chesebrough notes there are still several steps before that will be ready to happen, however.
The Board of Selectmen will also be continuing to work through brownfield remediation efforts at both the Mystic River Park and Stillmanville Mill sites. The two projects are “still years from being ready for physical work,” Chesebrough said, but both are continuing to progress through the right stages.
Another project that the board is hoping to see completed — this one at no cost to taxpayers — is the construction of the Stonington Veterans Monument on the green in front of the Stonington Police Department. The project is being overseen through a volunteer committee and paid for through private donations.
The monument will include the names of all Stonington residents who have served the country since World War I, an estimated 7,000 individuals so far and counting. New technology will allow the town to continue to add to the monument over the years. Plans are in place for design and construction of a granite memorial base that will showcase etched drawings. Residents and visitors will be able to use smartphones and devices to read through the names of all veterans.
“They have raised about $50,000 so far, but there is still a little more than $100,000 before this project will have the funding needed to move forward,” Chesebrough said. “We hope to keep momentum going and get to a point where we can begin construction on that project as well.”
