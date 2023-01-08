STONINGTON — When First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough looks out over the former "circus lot" property at the end of Noyes Avenue in Pawcatuck, she doesn’t see the overgrowth or an abandoned space.
Chesebrough instead sees a future that includes a beautiful riverfront park that could benefit downtown Pawcatuck, something that has also long been a vision of the Economic Development Commission as part of its ongoing effort to revitalize the downtown area. It would also provide a use for the site, which was purchased from the town of Westerly last year after remaining unused for decades.
Noyes Avenue runs parallel to Stillman Avenue, and dead-ends in the lot, which includes riverfront that looks across to Westerly along Canal Street.
“I have long had dreams of turning that lot into a thriving park and I am excited to hopefully begin making that a reality in the coming year,” Chesebrough said.
For the community, improving the vacant 6-acre lot has become a growing priority in recent years. The town began moving forward last year by surveying the topography and wetlands of the Pawcatuck property before acquiring it.
The lot, which is currently blocked by considerable overgrowth, was nicknamed “the circus lot” because circuses were once held there.
Westerly purchased the lot more than a half-century ago, hoping to use it to provide drinking water for Pawcatuck customers. The well was never used, however, due to concerns that the water supply was no longer drinkable due to potential industrial groundwater contamination across the Pawcatuck River. Chesebrough said there is a history of previous environmental contamination on the property.
Following the assessment, the town was able to acquire the property for $35,000 using town open space funds.
Chesebrough said mailers have been sent to neighboring property owners and the town is planning to host a community discussion in February to present tentative ideas and hear from the community.
“We are excited to hear from residents and finally begin moving in looking for a solution for that property,” Chesebrough said last week. “Once we decide what we are doing, I intend to request some seed money in the (capital improvement plan), but first we will need to look around and see what kind of grant opportunities may be available.”
The property is adjacent, but separate, from the former Campbell Grain property that has been proposed for development of a 70- to 84-unit apartment complex. The two properties are separated by the Amtrak rail line, but could be connected by a boardwalk along the Pawcatuck River if Winn Development moves forward with their efforts, officials said.
Chesebrough said Stonington, Westerly and North Stonington officials have all had discussions regarding the creation of a Pawcatuck River Kayak Trail, and the circus lot could be a place where people could potentially launch or haul out kayaks in the future. That use could also pave the way for state or federal funding to help develop the site.
She said that she is excited over the potential of what development of the site could mean for Pawcatuck residents.
“This is something that could provide a great recreation spot for everyone in the community to enjoy. I look forward to seeing what we can do with it,” she said.
