STONINGTON — The town has hired a veteran public works specialist and facilities manager to serve as town engineer, filling the last of the three major staff vacancies that the community was faced with at the start of the year.
Chris Greenlaw, a licensed professional engineer with 25 years of experience working with municipalities, was hired earlier this month and began in his new role on Monday. First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said he brings a wide range of experience and expertise that will help serve the community during numerous upcoming projects as well as in expanding the community's long-range plan of development.
“(Chris) will be able to work closely with firms on the development of the sidewalk project, as well as on a number of other projects in the community,” Chesebrough said. “We have a number of development and redevelopment needs in our community and he is a knowledgeable professional who will be a great resource for all our town boards and departments."
Prior to coming to Stonington, Greenlaw served for nearly three years as the deputy director of public works and facilities manager in Bloomfield, Conn. He had previously worked for 15 years as town engineer in Newington and was also a staff engineer in West Hartford for seven years before that.
Greenlaw holds a bachelor's degree in agriculture and natural resources from the University of Connecticut and a bachelor's degree in civil engineering from Connecticut State University.
He could not be reached for comment Monday.
With the hire, the town has now filled three major vacancies that had rolled over into 2020 following a complete turnover on the Board of Selectman last November. The town hired Susan Cullen in April to serve as director of economic and community development, and on July 6 local resident Patti L. Burmahl began with the town as director of human services.
Burmahl has 25 years of experience in human services, and was hired after most recently working with Gerber Technology LLC in Tolland, Conn., where she served as the senior vice president of human resources. She holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and a Master of Business Administration degree in organizational behavior.
Chesebrough said she has considerable experience in areas of talent management and succession planning, benefits, diversity, recruitment, employee relations, culture and employee engagement.
“It is an exciting opportunity to be able to take my background, skills and leadership experience to make an impact in my own town. My experience in driving organizational effectiveness, people and talent development and process improvement can benefit all aspects of the town operations," Burmahl said in a press release earlier this month.
Born in New York, Burmahl moved to Mystic in 2003. She also serves as president of the Board of Directors for the Terri Brodeur Breast Cancer Foundation.
Chesebrough said having each of the three positions filled has provided a lot of "relief and excitement" for both members of the Board of Selectmen and town staff.
"Filling these last two positions over the past month has brought a feeling of huge relief for many town employees and is going to open up new opportunities for the community," she said. "To this point, each department had staff who was doing double duty. While they certainly stepped up went above and beyond to meet the challenge, this will hopefully take a load off their plate and help the town aid residents seeking services in a quicker, more smooth manner moving forward."
