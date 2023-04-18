STONINGTON — Historic preservation and environmental cleanup needs have long hindered construction from moving forward at Mystic River Boathouse Park, but approval of site design last week has officials hopeful that a shovel could hit the ground later this year.
Members of the town’s Architectural Design Review Board voted unanimously last week to approve design plans for the park, which will be built on a 1.5-acre parcel along Route 27 just north of Mystic Seaport. The approval is just one of several local and state boards that will need before beginning physical work.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough said that although this is just the first hurdle in the permit and review process, it is a big step towards bringing a project to fruition that has been in the works for seven years now. Voters first approved a bond in 2016 that granted the town $2.2 million in bonding to use for purchase and development of the park.
“There is still more to do before we’ll be ready to put a shovel in the ground, but this is a big step in that direction,” Chesebrough said. “This is the first major milestone and something for us to now build on.”
The project still needs to go before the town’s Board of Police Commissioner’s, as well as the Planning and Zoning Commission, for final approvals. Due to the installation of docks and development of a “living shoreline” environment, officials said the project would need state approvals as well.
Under the proposed plan for the site, which is located just north of Mystic Seaport adjacent mainly to private property, the work will involve relocating the historic home known as the Lovelace House north to allow for constriction of the Jim Dietz Rowing Center and Hart Perry Boathouse. A new dock will be established along a renovated shoreline that will incorporate natural materials and native plants to create the “living shoreline,” officials said, while remaining land would then be used for a lawn, parking lot and other landscaping.
Site plan designs were completed by Kent + Frost Architecture Design of Mystic.
Stonington Rowing Center Inc., or SRCI, a nonprofit group organized by local residents and supporters of Stonington Crew, has assumed responsibility for fundraising and construction of the boathouse. Members of the organization said that, despite some pandemic and economic challenges, the group has raised $1.5 million of the estimated $2.5 million it is expected to cost to build the boathouse under the specifications required by the state.
“We have to work together (with the town), but our hope is to get started this fall,” Stonington Community Rowing Inc. President Mike O’Neil told members of the design board last week.
A renovation plan for the boathouse, which was designed Phase Zero of Simsbury and has already been approved by the state’s Historic Preservation Office, the Lovelace House would be preserved as-is on the outside, with the interior renovated to include bathrooms, storage, coaches offices and a lounge area for crew team members.
The rowing center would then be built new and designed as a two-story building with copper roof designed to look like a historic barn. The first floor would provide for boat and equipment storage with the second floor serving as a training space where crew teams would be able to keep rowing machines currently housed in the former Stonington Public Schools administration building, as well as other training equipment.
The center would also include an entrance vestibule and trophy display area.
Chesebrough said Monday that while the process has certainly been slower than anticipated, she is happy to see things moving and believed there will be further approvals and advancements in “about two to three months.”
The town is also exploring two additional grant opportunities to obtain additional outside funding, which Chesebrough said would likely be necessary in order to alleviate unanticipated costs as a result of inflation since initial estimates were first obtained for work years ago.
“We remain optimistic, but when you look at what has happened nationally or even within the region, the cost for construction has skyrocketed in the past few years,” she said Monday. “We are trying to be proactive and realize we are likely going to need more funding.”
Alongside Susan Cullen, Stonington’s director of economic and community development, Chesebrough said the town will submit a formal application for federal money from the National Coastal Resiliency Fund, as well as seeking a regional Long Island Sound Futures Fund, has invested $42 million in 570 projects to improve coastal communities and infrastructure in Long Island Sound.
Once all funding is obtained and approvals received, Chesebrough said the next step would be to go to bid with the project, and come to an agreement with a contractor. From there, it will be a matter of time before the park is completed and ready for use.
“It’s taken a long time and a lot of effort by many people to get us to this point, and I think we are all looking forward to seeing the work take place,” Chesebrough said.
