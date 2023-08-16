STONINGTON — When students, staff and visitors walk into the West Vine Street School on Sept. 5, they will be met with a banner marking a different kind of championship as the Connecticut Association of Schools’ 2023 Elementary School of the Year.
Principal Kathryn Irvine, Assistant Principal AnneFay Sullivan and members of the Stonington Board of Education were presented with the banner at the board’s meeting last week. The banner will mark the start of the school’s official reign as school of the year, according to CAS representative and selection committee member Tiffany Violette Caouette.
“The application (for top school) stated this was a community of expectations that is embodied in the SWIM acronym and guides students in operations every day,” Caouette said. “From the mascot to the school name on everything, students are so proud of their school and I can honestly say that we truly felt every student we spoke to shared that pride.”
The West Vine Street School rose to the top out of a pool of several dozen applicants and was one of two finalists to receive a visit from the CAS Selection Committee in May before winning the honor.
Caouette said the school of the year is selected from those who qualify and is evaluated using a complex and rigorous grading system, as well as in-person visits and interviews for finalists.
On the CAS website, the organization said it uses a nine-point system that specifically looks at how well schools offer a safe and healthy environment, involvement with parents and the community, availability for extra-curricular learning, appropriate research-based curriculum, high instructional standards, evidence of program review and development, staff team practices and more.
The committee, which is composed of retired school and district administrators from around the state, determined that the combination of academic success, before- and after-school opportunities, dedicated teaching staff, state-of-the-art facility and warm, welcoming student community in Pawcatuck set the school apart.
In speaking before the Board of Education last week, Caouette said the aspects of the school that set it apart included the beautiful sensory garden space, which provides for community connections even in the summer months, as well as support from district administrative staff who helped get a state grant to provide extracurricular activities for all students free of charge.
“When the gentleman from the (Selection Committee) called, he told us that the other school was amazing, but that from the moment they had stepped foot out of their car until the moment they got back in, they were captivated by the collaborative learning environment we have,” Irvine said in an interview after receiving the award. “We are so fortunate to be part of a community that truly buys into what we are trying to do.”
Irvine and Sullivan also credited the staff and students, noting that it has truly taken a team effort to rise to the top.
While the recognition is a proud achievement, the school’s administrators each said their work with the school and district is far from over. Both said the school community remains “future focused,” with an active Welcoming Schools Committee to constantly improve an already great environment and innovative teaching practices that allow the students to enjoy every aspect of their learning days.
Caouette said she expects nothing but the best from the school moving forward after everything she witnessed during her visit.
“Great schools require a community that supports initiatives and innovation in education, and what we saw when we visited is that West Vine Street is an amazing school,” she said.
