STONINGTON — West Vine Street School Principal Alicia Dawe will soon be taking over as associate principal at Stonington High School.
Stonington Public Schools announced Thursday that Dawe, who has served as principal for the past seven years at West Broad Street and West Vine Street elementary schools, has accepted the position and will replace Assistant Principal Neal Curland effective July 1.
Stonington High School Principal Mark Friese said in a letter to parents that Dawe will perform all assistant principal duties as well as coordinate development of a comprehensive K-12 student advocacy program in her new role.
“Mrs. Dawe’s exemplary leadership experience and devotion to our students make her ideal for this position,” Friese said. “While we will be sorry Mr. Curland is retiring, we are excited for someone with Mrs. Dawe’s experience and passion to join our team.”
Dawe said in a letter to West Vine Street parents that she is sad to leave her current position, but saw the appointment as an opportunity to serve the district in a role that would expand her ability to advance the district as an innovative and student-centered place for teaching and learning.
During her time with the district, Dawe oversaw the consolidation of West Broad Street and West Vine Street schools into a single school, as well as guiding West Vine through a major renovation.
In a letter to parents, she said she believes the district’s elementary schools are in a great place and noted that she will work to make sure the school community is able to make a smooth and seamless transition.
“This is a bittersweet time for me, but it really isn’t goodbye, but rather see you around campus as I look forward to being a familiar face for your kiddos at Stonington High School,” Dawe said.
— Jason Vallee
