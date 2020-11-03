STONINGTON — By 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, more than 4,150 residents had already cast their ballots at one of the town’s five polling places, and an additional 5,000 had already submitted their absentee ballots through the town clerk’s office.
The turnout is among the highest that the town has seen, according to Republican Registrar of Voters Karen O. Linehan, and could end up being a record-high for the community, with 9,150 votes already cast and that number expected to swell until polls close at 8 p.m.
During the 2016 presidential election, Stonington saw a 75.9% voter turnout with 10,375 residents exercising their right to vote, according to data from the Connecticut Secretary of the State.
“It has been steady all day,” said Linehan, who has served as registrar for six years. “It has been much busier than previous years and is definitely a higher turnout in comparison to the last (presidential) election.”
According to data from the registrar’s office, as of 11:21 a.m. there had been a total of 812 voters in District 1; 1,581 voters in District 2; 412 voters in District 3; 837 voters in District 4; and 509 voters in District 5. Lines were steadily moving at each location, officials said, and appeared longer as a result of social distancing requirements.
The strong turnout is expected to continue through the end of the day and the registrar reported no significant issues at any of the polls.
Officials anticipate that most of the absentee ballots will have been counted by the end of the day, and poll results will be calculated and reported after polling stations close at each district.
As a result of pandemic safety requirements, candidates have been asked not to seek results at town hall, and First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough will notify the chair of each party’s town committee as soon as results are available.
Linehan said the town could see local results as early as 10 p.m. to 11 p.m., but cautioned that with state and federal races on the ballot, final results and the ability to determine winners will be dependent on how quickly surrounding communities are able to submit their results to the Connecticut Secretary of the State.
“It will take time for our poll workers to close everything up and return with the results,” Linehan said.
3 p.m. update:
In North Stonington, polls have also been very busy, First Selectman Michael Urgo said. The town has just one polling location — at the former Wheeler Middle School site at 298 Norwich Westerly Road — and lines have been steady throughout the day.
“Turnout has been good and things are going well at our new polling location in town,” Urgo said. “There is plenty of spacing available for poll workers and voters to have a safe voting experience.”
The town has seen excellent cooperation from residents in following social distancing protocols, Urgo said. In addition, approximately 1,060 absentee ballots were submitted ahead of Election Day, representing about a quarter of the 4,400 registered voters in the community. Another 1,200 or so had also voted in person as of noon.
Like surrounding towns, North Stonington is asking candidates and members of the local town committees not to congregate at Town Hall to wait for results. The results will be submitted to the Connecticut Secretary of the State as soon as possible and made available to the public through the state’s Election Management System.
Original post:
Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3 ... Election Day! Get to the polls and make your voice heard!
See below for Stonington and North Stonington polling places (open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and check out the ballots for the different districts attached.
STONINGTON POLLING LOCATIONS
District 1: Stonington Fire House, 100 Main St., Stonington
District 2: Former Pawcatuck Middle School, 40 Field St., Pawcatuck
District 3: Deans Mill Elementary School, 35 Deans Mill Road, Stonington
District 4: B. F. Hoxie Engine Co., Mystic Fire Dept., 34 Broadway Ave., Mystic
District 5: FormerSchool Administration Building, 49 No. Stonington Rd, Old Mystic
NORTH STONINGTON POLLING LOCATION
Former Wheeler Middle School, 298 Norwich-Westerly Road
