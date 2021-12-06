PAWCATUCK — Vista Life Innovations will hold an open house for its New Heights campus at 101 West Broad St., on Tuesday, Dec. 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Operating during the week, Vista New Heights is a training program for neurodiverse adults with disabilities, offering experiential learning and skill development in the areas of life skills, employment, cognitive and social functioning, and community integration.
Prospective students, families, friends and community partners may tour the building and meet members of Vista’s and New Heights' programmatic leadership teams, as well as leadership of its partner, Inclusion: A Sylvestre Foundation.
To register to attend the open house, visit vistalifeinnovations.org/programs-services/new-heights-open-house. For more information about the program, contact Jordan Shamas, associate director, at JShamas@newheightsvista.org or 860-339-4020, ext. 160.
— Sun staff
