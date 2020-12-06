The Westerly Public Library will host Dr. Kathleen Cannon for a virtual talk, “Stress Less This Season,” on Thursday, Dec. 10, at 6:30 p.m.
The holiday season and loss of daylight hours in winter can worsen the feelings of stress for many people. The program will teach attendees strategies for dealing with the stress and ways to enjoy the season more.
Registration is required for the program. To register, visit westerlylibrary.org or email cbadowski@westerlylibrary.org. A Zoom link will be sent out on the day of the event.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.