MYSTIC — Mystic Museum of Art is hosting an online fundraiser, “A Night Away From the Museum” on Sunday, Aug. 30, at 7 p.m. The virtual gala will feature art, history, trivia and music from Rock and Soul Revue in support of the museum.
A gallery talk featuring a piece from the museum's permanent collection will be given by Executive Director V. Susan Fisher, and a brief history of the museum will be given by Amelia Onorato, exhibitions manager. There will be a Fund-a-Need opportunity, trivia and prizes.
Tickets are $50. To purchase tickets, or for more information, visit mysticmuseumofart.org.
