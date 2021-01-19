STONINGTON — The Veterans of Stonington Monument has finally found a home along South Broad Street in Pawcatuck, and officials said all eyes now turn toward fundraising as they hope to construct a living memorial to all of those in the community who served in one of the nation’s U.S. military branches from World War II through today.
It also opens a path for U.S. Army and Korean War veteran Anthony L. Lombardo to see the dream he first envisioned in 2017 finally come to fruition.
The Board of Police Commissioners approved a motion last week granting use of a portion of the green in front of the Stonington Police Department as the permanent home for the Veterans of Stonington Monument. Lombardo and Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough each said the next step is to establish a committee and move forward with fundraising efforts needed to help put shovels in the ground.
“It’s an exciting step forward and it brings us one step closer to building something that could truly provide a sense of healing for those military members and families in the community,” Lombardo said Tuesday. “I am hopeful that this will be a project that can unify and provide hope for those in our community.”
For Lombardo, the project has been a focus since 2017, when he learned that Pawcatuck residents who had served were not eligible to have their names added to the Westerly memorial in Wilcox Park. The decision was understandable given the town’s responsibilities and maintenance costs at the site, but was still disappointing given the combined history of downtown Westerly and Pawcatuck as one community.
That’s when Lombardo, the service officer and judge advocate for the VFW, came up with the concept of developing a memorial in Stonington. The project found early support, but efforts hit a snag when the proposed home at the site of the World War I monument at the intersection of Route 1 and Pequot Trail fell through after research revealed such changes were restricted by a property deed.
That didn’t stop Lombardo, however, and he was able to connect with Chesebrough and selectwomen June Strunk and Deb Downie before working with officials to determine best options for how to fund the project and where to install it.
“This is definitely a worthwhile effort and something we have supported whole-heartedly,” Chesebrough said last week. “We believe this is something we can achieve through fundraising efforts, so that there is virtually no cost to the taxpayers.”
Chesebrough said the town realizes that during hard times, it could take additional time to come up with project funding, but said they are confident that the money will become available, even if it takes time to find the resources.
The proposal calls for a memorial to be built using Vermont granite to honor an estimated 7,000 individuals who have served the nation over the past 85 years. The project is expected to cost $178,000, he said, with added assistance from volunteers.
Once built, officials said names of those who are serving the country would be added as part of a ceremony each year.
The concept for a living memorial is certainly not a new one — Westerly continues to add names of newly enlisted service members to its living monument every year — but the practice has not found footing in Connecticut. Lombardo said he hopes this project will spotlight the dedication of service men and women, as well as be an inspiration for other communities around the state.
"When one door closes, another one opens. We hit a roadblock with the deed issue, but everything is moving forward smoothly and I believe we will be able to do something here that the whole town can be proud of."
Those interested in supporting the project may do so by sending a donation to the Veterans of Stonington Monument Fund, c/o Quartermaster Ken Hartline, Harley P. Chase VFW Post 1265, 160 S. Broad St., Pawcatuck, CT 06379.
