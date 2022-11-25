STONINGTON — Every veteran has a story.
Some come from military families with a long lineage of public service, while others blaze their own trail in building a future for themselves and the country. They have served on the front lines in battle, supported their units quietly behind the scenes and served in countless roles in between.
Now volunteers in Stonington are going the extra mile to make sure their stories are recorded and saved for future generations, with a video series that will feature their tales as part of the interactive Stonington Veterans Monument. But first, they need veterans to come forward and tell their tale.
“We have already scheduled interviews to begin on Dec. 6 and we are excited to kick off this new phase of the project,” said project lead Stacey Haskell, who works as the administrative assistant to First Selectman Chesebrough. “There are already 10 people signed up to be interviewed and we’ve created a list of questions to ask each in order to aid them in telling their stories.”
Volunteers and town officials are collaborating with SEC-TV to produce the video interviews, which will be led by either Haskell or Chesebrough, with each centering on the achievements and experiences of local veterans. Among early veterans to be interviewed are two who served in World War II, with one being a woman.
Names and details of those involved will be released in the coming weeks, Haskell said.
The videos will be part of the interactive components of the monument, which will be octagonal in shape with a design covering approximately 100 square feet done in collaboration with four local artists. The monument will include a surrounding sidewalk still to be built, and is expected to include the names of 7,000 past and present Stonington residents who have served in a branch of the military. The names of residents not yet recognized will be added as a part of a ceremony each year.
VFW Post 1265 member and Pawcatuck resident Anthony Lombardo, a Korean War Army veteran who brought the concept for a monument forward in 2017, said earlier this year that he is proud of how the project has progressed.
“Time is fleeting for many in our community and the Stonington Veterans Monument is a time capsule for all of us to remember in the future those who were not too busy to stand for righteousness and liberty,” he said.
The video production is the latest in a string of developments as the Stonington Veterans Memorial begins to take shape outside the Stonington Police Department. Earlier this month, a concrete base was poured for the hexagon-shaped memorial and a light removed and relocated with the aid of Bonner Electric Inc. of Uncasville.
Haskell said the work helps clear the way for springtime construction, with the hope that the project will be mostly completed and ready for an unveiling celebration in the spring. Officials are targeting a ceremony for Flag Day on June 14, 2023, to formally open the interactive monument to the public.
In the meantime, veterans willing to be interviewed are asked to contact Stacey Haskell at 860-535-5050 or shakell@stoningotn-ct.gov. All videos will be recorded at SEC-TV studios at 80 Plaza Court in Groton
“We are starting to see the physical results of our efforts and are very excited to finally bring this concept to fruition,” Haskell said.
