110221 WLD stonington polling TM

Residents of Stonington cast their ballots at the Administration building (former Pawcatuck Middle School) on Tuesday, Nov.2021. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun

 Tim Martin

(* = won seat; all results unofficial)

STONINGTON

First selectman

Danielle Chesebrough (D/R), 3,923*

Selectman

June Strunk (D), 2,467*

Deborah Downie (R), 1,597*

Board of Education

Chris Donohue (D), 2,704*

Sara Baker (D), 2,485*

Daniel Kelley (D), 2,455*

Kevin Agnello (R), 2,140*

Jan MacGregor (R), 1,722

Nicholas Tewell (R), 1,785

Board of Finance

Lynn Young (D/R), 3,926*

Timothy O’Brien (D), 2,447*

Chris Johnson (D), 2,401*

Michael Fauerbach (D), 2,371*

Faith Leitner (R), 1,951

Glenn Frishman (R), 1,877

Town Clerk

Sally Birchell Duplice (D/R), 3,991*

Treasurer

Sandy Grimes (D), 2,531*

Jill Beaudoin (R), 1,647

Tax Collector

Linda Camelio (D/R), 3,974*

Board of Assessment Appeals

Karen O’Keefe (D), 2,426*

Stephen Palmer (R), 1,675

Constable

Donald Maranell (D), 2,326*

Joseph Trelli (D), 2,169*

Raul Ferreira (D), 2,103*

Eugene Pfeifer (D), 2,039*

Susette Tibus (R), 1,781

Dan Booker (R), 1,766

Jim Kelley (R), 1,674

Anthony Lombardo (R), 1,604

NORTH STONINGTON

First selectman

Robert Carlson (R), 1,253*

Selectman

Brett Mastroianni (R), 1,001*

K. Nicole Porter (D), 701*

Toula Balestracci (D), 691

Board of Education

Lisa Mazzella (R), 961*

Christine Wagner (R), 952*

Chet Stefanowicz (D), 571*

Jamie Towle-Weicksel (D), 562*

Board of Education (2-year)

Jennifer Welborn (D), 795*

Board of Finance (full term)

Gary Annino (R), 945*

Sarah Nelson (D), 605*

Board of Finance (4-year)

Carl R. Johnston Jr. (R), 1,150*

Board of Finance Alternate

Amy Friend (R), 941*

Winona Berdine (D), 563

Treasurer

Shawn P. Murphy (R), 878*

Mustapha Ratib (D), 724

Board of Assessment Appeals

Lisa Mazzella (R), 1,151*

EDC Full Term

Salvatore Cherenzia IV (R), 1,046*

Stefan Grufstedt (R), 1,034*

Christopher J. Friday (D), 591

EDC Alternate

Emily Lewis (R), 1,155*

Planning and Zoning Full-Term

Wayne M. Wilkinson (R), 1,008*

Priscilla Lewis (R), 970*

Anthony Mazzella (D), 647

Planning and Zoning Alternate

Robert Mazzella (R), 1,107*

Robert Kappes (R), 1,030*

Zoning Bd. of Appeals Full Term

Mark S. Perkins (R), 1,090*

Zoning Bd. of Appeals Alternate

Amy Friend (R), 1,084*

Daniel Smith (R), 1,024*

William Mason (R), 1,002*

