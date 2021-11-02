(* = won seat; all results unofficial)
STONINGTON
First selectman
Danielle Chesebrough (D/R), 3,923*
Selectman
June Strunk (D), 2,467*
Deborah Downie (R), 1,597*
Board of Education
Chris Donohue (D), 2,704*
Sara Baker (D), 2,485*
Daniel Kelley (D), 2,455*
Kevin Agnello (R), 2,140*
Jan MacGregor (R), 1,722
Nicholas Tewell (R), 1,785
Board of Finance
Lynn Young (D/R), 3,926*
Timothy O’Brien (D), 2,447*
Chris Johnson (D), 2,401*
Michael Fauerbach (D), 2,371*
Faith Leitner (R), 1,951
Glenn Frishman (R), 1,877
Town Clerk
Sally Birchell Duplice (D/R), 3,991*
Treasurer
Sandy Grimes (D), 2,531*
Jill Beaudoin (R), 1,647
Tax Collector
Linda Camelio (D/R), 3,974*
Board of Assessment Appeals
Karen O’Keefe (D), 2,426*
Stephen Palmer (R), 1,675
Constable
Donald Maranell (D), 2,326*
Joseph Trelli (D), 2,169*
Raul Ferreira (D), 2,103*
Eugene Pfeifer (D), 2,039*
Susette Tibus (R), 1,781
Dan Booker (R), 1,766
Jim Kelley (R), 1,674
Anthony Lombardo (R), 1,604
NORTH STONINGTON
First selectman
Robert Carlson (R), 1,253*
Selectman
Brett Mastroianni (R), 1,001*
K. Nicole Porter (D), 701*
Toula Balestracci (D), 691
Board of Education
Lisa Mazzella (R), 961*
Christine Wagner (R), 952*
Chet Stefanowicz (D), 571*
Jamie Towle-Weicksel (D), 562*
Board of Education (2-year)
Jennifer Welborn (D), 795*
Board of Finance (full term)
Gary Annino (R), 945*
Sarah Nelson (D), 605*
Board of Finance (4-year)
Carl R. Johnston Jr. (R), 1,150*
Board of Finance Alternate
Amy Friend (R), 941*
Winona Berdine (D), 563
Treasurer
Shawn P. Murphy (R), 878*
Mustapha Ratib (D), 724
Board of Assessment Appeals
Lisa Mazzella (R), 1,151*
EDC Full Term
Salvatore Cherenzia IV (R), 1,046*
Stefan Grufstedt (R), 1,034*
Christopher J. Friday (D), 591
EDC Alternate
Emily Lewis (R), 1,155*
Planning and Zoning Full-Term
Wayne M. Wilkinson (R), 1,008*
Priscilla Lewis (R), 970*
Anthony Mazzella (D), 647
Planning and Zoning Alternate
Robert Mazzella (R), 1,107*
Robert Kappes (R), 1,030*
Zoning Bd. of Appeals Full Term
Mark S. Perkins (R), 1,090*
Zoning Bd. of Appeals Alternate
Amy Friend (R), 1,084*
Daniel Smith (R), 1,024*
William Mason (R), 1,002*
