This photo provided by the Office of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro shows Connecticut U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, right, donning a tattoo, as she talks with interns, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Washington. DeLauro has stood out for years with her colorful clothing and hairstyle, but it took one of her six grandchildren to finally convince the 80-year-old lawmaker to complement her fashion-forward look with a tattoo. (Daniel Robillard/Office of Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro via AP)