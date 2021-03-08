STONINGTON — A shift in the marine population in southern New England has led to a significant increase in the presence of black sea bass, but outdated fishing quotas have handcuffed Connecticut commercial fishermen. A revised set of federal commercial harvest quota allocations, which will take effect in 2022, will help to expand local opportunities and level the playing field.
U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney, D-2nd Congressional District, touted the new quota Monday during a visit to the Stonington Town Dock, praising an agreement involving the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council and Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Council that will increase the state’s black sea bass quota from 1% to 3.7% of the total coast-wide quota. The new regulations will help to restore a competitive balance within the industry and provide various new economic opportunities for Connecticut fisherman, Courtney said.
“In the past decade now, we are seeing an abundance of fish species that were not previously seen all that often in New England,” Courtney said. “Traditionally the Mid-Atlantic council would be responsible for setting the quotas, but there is no representation from New England on that council and the legacy quotas weren’t giving those in this part of the country a fair opportunity.”
With the new quotas, which were agreed to in early February, Courtney said local fishermen will now have the opportunity to increase their daily catch by 370%, which will help ease the operational burden and provide stability in both prices and availability of sea bass in the Northeast.
Courtney was accompanied Monday by local fishermen Joe Gilbert, owner of Empire Fisheries, Santana Fishin owner Dan Malone, Stonington First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and Justin Davis, assistant director of the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Marine Fisheries Program.
Gilbert and Malone said the new quotas will help to address a growing frustration among southern New England fishermen, who have watched populations of several fish, including black sea bass and summer flounder, continue to grow while restrictions presented any significant harvesting.
“This is something that will have a significant positive impact on this region,” Gilbert said. “It will extend the fishing season, increase daily catch sales and help keep vessels at sea longer, which is essential in creating new economic opportunities.”
For those in southern New England, the opportunity to harvest black sea bass has expanded considerably over the past 20 years. Davis said once considered a rare find — black sea bass were scarce in southern New England waters in the late 1990s and those discovered were often juveniles — climate change has caused a shift in marine populations that haa made the fish abundant in New England.
With no representation on the Mid-Atlantic council, however, local fisheries were unable to effect change in quota allocations.
At the request of Davis and local fishermen, including Gilbert and Malone, Courtney delivered a letter to the two fishing councils on Jan. 28 that requested an update in quota to reflect the population shift that would provide Connecticut an opportunity to fish 5% of the overall quota. The quote hadn't been updated in 18 years. The letter was signed by the entire Connecticut Congressional delegation.
“It is unconscionable that Connecticut fishermen still have a quota five times smaller than the state with the next smallest allocation (Delaware) given the unprecedented abundance of sea bass off our coast,” the letter said.
Despite the growing populations, commercial restrictions have hampered efforts by fishermen to make a living, limiting catches to approximately eight black sea bass per day. Under the updated allocations, vessels will now be able to expand their catch from 100 pounds to as much as 350 pounds per day.
Not only will it enhance the season, but Gilbert and Malone said fishing more black sea bass will help provide better ecosystem regulation. The sea bass is considered a “voracious predator” that can eat a considerable amount of young lobsters and crabs, Gilbert said, and if the population is allowed to continue to expand then it would put an added strain on other locally sourced seafood as well.
Paired with changes in allocation for summer flounder, which went into effect this year, Gilbert said it will provide a considerable opportunity for Connecticut fishermen to reduce expenses and increase profits, which will help make Connecticut fishing businesses more viable in the long-term.
Davis and Gilbert each said they hope the new quotas will also serve to stabilize prices throughout the region and increase availability for New England residents.
“Climate change is real, and black sea bass have been moving north in numbers for years,” Gilbert said. “This change will provide so many new opportunities, ones that make sense in our region.”
