The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District will two hold Public Scoping Meetings on Thursday, Jan. 26, to discuss the proposed Wood-Pawcatuck Rivers Watershed Flood Protection project in Washington and Kent Counties.
An agency planning meeting will be held at 10 a.m. for agencies, organizations, and watershed associations to participate in the planning process at the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association Headquarters at 203 Arcadia Road in Hope Valley.
A public meeting will be held for interested members of the general public at 6 p.m. at the Chariho High School Auditorium at 453 Switch Road in Wood River Junction.
At both meetings, representatives from the Southern RI Conservation District, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and their consultants, will provide information on the Watershed and Flood Protection program, planning activities to date for the Wood-Pawcatuck Rivers, the various alternatives being considered for flood control, answer questions and concerns about the planned activities, and seek public input.
Federal funding has been received to assist the local sponsors in developing the plan but has not yet been secured for the design or construction of these projects. For more information, contact Darrell Moore at 401-822-8812 or Darrell.Moore@usda.gov, or visit ri.nrcs.usda.gov.
