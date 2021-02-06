Connecticut’s Community Action Agencies are offering free tax preparation services to eligible individuals and families across the state through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program. Services are being offered remotely or onsite.
The program is available for residents with low to moderate incomes, persons with disabilities, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need assistance preparing and filing their tax returns.
To prepare for their appointment, taxpayers should have the following: a valid photo ID; social security cards for all family members; last year’s state and federal tax return (if available); all income forms, i.e., W-2, 1099s and 1098s; and proof of all other income. For direct deposit, a checking or savings account number with routing number is required. If someone is married and filing jointly, both parties must sign the Income Tax Form.
Additional information may be needed depending on the individual or family’s situation.
Southeastern Connecticut residents should contact Thames Valley Council for Community Action at 860-425-6597 to make an appointment. For more information, visit tvcca.org or cafca.org or call 860-832-9438.
— Sun staff
