While final numbers were still being reviewed late Wednesday, Stonington town officials said the final voter turnout for the 2021 municipal election was around 4,000 ballots cast and will fall around 29.5% of those eligible to cast ballots, much higher than anticipated. In District 1, which votes in Stonington Borough, preliminary results indicated that turnout exceeded 35% of registered voters.
In neighboring North Stonington, where the final numbers are expected to be released today following a formal review process, Town Clerk Antoinette Pancaro said Tuesday’s election drew 1,626 of the town’s 4,131 registered voters. The figures represent an incredibly high turnout for a local election without a referendum, she said, with 39.5% casting their ballots.
There is no question that participation was “considerably higher than expected,” multiple officials said on Wednesday, but the reason why remains unclear.
“There could be any number of factors, but it definitely shows that people are interested. We had a very steady stream of voters throughout the day,” Pancaro said. “I don’t know if this is a carryover from last year’s election or something else, but we are happy to see this level of participation.”
For both Stonington and North Stonington, there were reasons to believe that some voters were likely to skip the polls this year. There was no competition for the Board of Selectmen in Stonington, with First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough cross-endorsed and selectwomen Deborah Downie and June Strunk unopposed. Meanwhile, voters in North Stonington were well aware that four-year selectman Robert Carlson would be taking over as first selectman after Michael Urgo announced his retirement from elected office earlier this year and Democrats did not nominate a candidate for their slate.
The two towns' results also showed different trends in voting, with three Democrats earning seats to help the party take control of the Stonington Board of Education, while Republicans outpolled Democrats across the board in North Stonington.
In a conversation Tuesday night, Strunk attributed some of the turnout to changes during the pandemic that allowed residents to watch meetings and even participate from home, or watch the recorded version of meetings later. The added participation may have sparked greater interest in boards, including the Board of Education and Board of Finance.
“I think from what we’ve heard, people were very interested in the Board of Education and Board of Finance races this year,” she said.
With four new members joining the Board of Education following a turbulent last couple years which saw an investigation into the handling of complaints against former Stonington High School teacher Timothy Chokas and the resignation of two board members who referred to the board as “toxic,” officials said residents had been paying closer attention.
In North Stonington, newly-elected First Selectman Robert Carlson said he sees the results as a clear message that people in town want to maintain its small-town character.
“I think the results answer the question as to what the people want, and they want the town to be what it is and who we are,” he said.
