MYSTIC — The staging has come down, the protective wrapping is off and the inspector has given his seal of approval: The Mystic & Noank Library's chimney restoration project is finally completed.
The project to repair water damage in the portion of the 1890s chimney above the roofline started small and grew into a mammoth undertaking that stretched out the timeline and caused the budget to balloon from an original estimate of $60,000 to $130,000.
“You can only really live through one of these kinds of projects,” said Library Executive Director Karen Wall with a smile, noting that the outside portion of the work concluded just in time for the air conditioning to be turned on in late June.
The problematic chimney was first discovered when water damage was observed in the second-floor reading room on the plaster wall above the wood fireplace paneling, which is home to a portrait of Elihu Spicer, who founded the library in the 1890s. After his death, the two-story brick landmark was Spicer’s gift to the town of Mystic.
Originally, it was thought that a small patch job was enough to remedy the water problem. The price tag for that project was approximately $60,000. However, with a little help from some modern technology in the form of a drone and high-powered lenses, an in-depth inspection of the chimney revealed that it was going to take a lot more work and a lot more money to remedy the full scope of the problem.
With a revised price tag of $130,000 approved by the Library Board (which subsequently set up a building maintenance fund), work began on the project in the fall of 2019. Things were put on hold and wrapped up during the winter months and resumed again in the spring, said Wall, who added that the disruption of the coronavirus did not slow the project down.
The work included the rebuilding of six sections of the 14½-foot-tall, curved original brick chimney from the roof line up and the removal and cleaning of each brick. Workers painstakingly matched the grout to the same color as the original 19th-century chimney work. The work was done to preserve the chimney and prevent further damage to the main reading room and the rest of the structure.
“It’s a beautiful historical building and we wanted to make sure that we did it justice and that the job was done the right way,” Wall said. “This building is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.”
Before embarking on the endeavor, the library consulted with the state Office of Historical Preservation to ensure that all the necessary guidelines for historic projects were followed.
Wall credits volunteer Roger Richards, the chairman of the Library Building and Grounds Committee, for being an integral part of the project, as well as Cenaxo LLC of Willington, Conn., the exterior masonry contractors.
“Roger is an absolute gem, we could not have done this without him,” said Wall gratefully.
Because the price tag for the renovation turned out to be quite a bit higher than the original estimate, Wall explained that the library had a chimney restoration appeal, which helped raise nearly all of the money needed to finish the project.
“We have an amazing community of supporters who understand the importance of maintaining our historic library building. We are so grateful,” said Wall, who explained that there was one donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, who donated a large portion of the money needed for the project.
The remaining part of the project includes some minor indoor plaster work and some additional restoration of the woodwork above the fireplace, which includes oak paneling with the inscription, “Elihu Spicer gave this library to the people. Large was his bounty and his soul sincere.”
“We are so happy that we are able to maintain the historical beauty of this important building,” added Wall, who said she is elated the project is coming to a close.
After the work was done, the library reopened on June 21 with limited capacity, said Wall who said she is happy to be able to welcome the community back into the unique building, which is a hub for so many special events and programs.
For more information, go to www.mysticnoanklibrary.com.
