FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on July 26, 2022. A six-member jury with several alternates in Connecticut will begin hearing evidence, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, on how much Jones should pay the families, since he already has been found liable for damages to them. The trial is expected to last about four weeks. (Briana Sanchez/Austin American-Statesman via AP, Pool)