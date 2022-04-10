MYSTIC — TreeTrails Adventures has purchased the former Fields of Fire Mystic Park, located off the Allyn Street exit of Interstate 95, and will reopen as TreeTrails Adventures Mystic on Friday, April 15.
When it opens, the park will offer five trails with 76 elements, from beginner to expert, sited on 50 acres.
Gina Bertucci, spokesperson for TreeTrails, said, “Mystic is a prime location for outdoor adventure seekers. The new park will be expanded to include children’s courses, zip courses and dual racing zip lines.”
Tickets are sold in two-hour sessions. The park is equipped with lights for night climbing, which will begin in late spring as the weather warms. Prices range from $12 for the kids courses to $59 for adults in the main park.
For information, visit TreeTrails.com.
— Sun staff
