STONINGTON — Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Konicki was walking through Gloucester, Mass., last holiday season when she came across an usual decoration: A tree built from old lobster traps, decorated with buoys and lights.
“I thought, this is something that the community could get behind, and we couldn’t be more pleased with the support that we received in our first year,” Konicki said Thursday. “We have had so much interest from those throughout the community, and we are looking forward to making this an annual tradition here in Stonington Borough.”
What started as a basic concept a year ago quickly grew as more in the community sought to get involved, she explained, and by the time the Thanksgiving holiday came, there was more than enough support to make the vision a reality.
With the aid of over 50 artists representing over a dozen Connecticut towns, and another 40 Rhode Island artists — not to mention 44 at the base created by Stonington children — the lobster trap tree grew into a 24.5-foot tall display made with 376 lobster traps, 360 buoys and over 800 lights. The project helped provide work for a number of local artists and features designs created by a wide array of artisans, from tattoo designers and teachers to gallery directors and fine artists.
Konicki, Stonington First Selectman Danielle Cheseborough, state Sen. Heather Somers and state Rep. Greg Howard joined Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont to provide a tour of the lobster trap tree, both inside and out, on Thursday afternoon as Lamont stopped by Stonington Borough briefly.
After joking about staring down Larry from ‘The Three Stooges’ as he observed several of the buoys, Lamont expressed awe in the professionalism of the display and its ability to showcase "so many different artists," as well as the town and chamber’s ability to pull it together from so many different sources in a manner that still highlights the community's picturesque beauty.
“This is truly an original concept and something I’m proud to say was done in Connecticut,” Lamont said.
Chesebrough said the lobster trap tree has served as off-season attraction for the community, which is far more a summer destination, and has brought some additional business to Borough shops this year. It provides good economic return at a time when many businesses are trying to navigate through pandemic safety challenges and growing costs resulting from inflation.
Somers said Thursday that while the artists deserve all the credit in the world for their talent and efforts, which are noticeable in the individualized displays on each of the 360 buoys hanging from the traps around the tree to represent ornaments, it is important to also use the opportunity to draw attention to the struggle facing professional fishermen.
There are only 24 fishing operations, each with 1 to 3 boats, active in Connecticut and although fishing has historical significance in the community, the industry has struggled to stay afloat in recent years amid pandemic challenges, economic changes and a literal shift in waters that has impacted temperatures and climate, pushing fish to migrate to different areas.
Hoping for some day boat lobster? Somers said that unfortunately it is more difficult to find as the traps do not serve the purpose they once did with warming waters pushing the lobsters to migrate north, for example.
She said focusing on the industry will be critical to the continued economic development in shoreline communities.
“Right now, these traps unfortunately don’t have a purpose for our fishermen, but there is still time for us to do something and make it better for them,” Somers told Lamont during Thursday’s tour, asking him to take further action to help out career fishermen and their families.
Konicki said she hopes the tree will not only bring attention to the needs of fishermen, but will develop into an ongoing tradition and eventually fundraiser that could help to sponsor several annual events in Stonington and Westerly.
The chamber was able to provide commission work for professional artists, paying for approximately $4,500 in work commissions that will later be auctioned to help pay for storage of traps throughout the year and maintenance for the display. The buoys available for auction, 113 in all, will be sold during a special event on Feb. 4.
Furthermore, Bruce Powell of A.B. Powell Woodworks hand-crafted a mahogany entrance that will be used to double the tree as an igloo by providing an internal room.
Additional buoys made by children will go directly to their families, and companies that sponsored the display will also receive their own personalized buoys to keep. A new set of buoys will be used for the 2022 display, Konicki said, allowing for a separate auction that could potentially raise enough to support additional chamber-sponsored free community programs in the future.
The goal now is to continue to make the display grow, with a goal of adding three more tiers to the tree next year.
“It’s attractions like these that help support movies in the park and other free events for families,” Konicki explained. “Hopefully this will grow into a popular annual tradition that the community can enjoy together and benefit from for years to come.”
