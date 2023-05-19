STONINGTON — Several road detours and road closures will be in place during the Mystic Half Marathon and 10K races on Sunday May 19.
The races are hosted by the Hartford Marathon Foundation and are expected to attract 2,000 runners. The Stonington Police Department, in a press release, said it will make every effort to limit delays ask drivers to remain patient and exercise caution.
Various detours will be in place between 6:45 and 10 a.m., and the roads will be reopened once the runners have gone by. The following detours will be in effect:
• Coogan Boulevard (from Greenmanville Road to Clara Drive), 6:45 to 7:10 a.m.
• Coogan Boulevard (from Maritime Drive to Jerry Browne Road), 6:55 to 10 a.m.
• Greenmanville Road (from Coogan Boulevard to Holmes Street), 6:55 to 7:20 a.m.
• Holmes Street, 6:55 a.m. to 7:20 a.m.
• Route 1 (from Holmes Street to Pearl Street), 7 to 7:30 a.m.
• Pearl Street, 7 to 7:30 a.m.
• Grove Street, 7:10 to 8:10 a.m.
• River Road, 7:10 to 8:10 a.m.
• Route 27 (from River Road to Jerry Browne Road), alternating one way traffic in southbound lane from 7:20 to 8:25 a.m.
• Jerry Browne Road (from Coogan Boulevard to Mistuxet Avenue), 7:30 to 10 a.m.
• Mistuxet Avenue, 7:30 to 10 a.m.
• Deans Mill Road, 7:40 to 10 a.m.
• Pequot Trail (from Deans Mill Road to Flanders Road), 7:40 to 10 a.m.
• Flanders Road, 7:40 to 10 a.m.
• Pellegrino Road, 7:40 to 10 a.m.
For more race details, visit hartfordmarathon.com.
