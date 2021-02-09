STONINGTON — Design plans for construction of new sidewalks along both the north and south sides of South Broad Street are about 90 percent complete, and officials are looking for feedback from the public as they aim to make the project shovel-ready.
The town will host its first public forum on the project Thursday evening at 6 p.m. during a virtual meeting that will allow participants an opportunity to hear details of the plan and provide feedback.
“This is an important milestone for a long-awaited project,” said Susan Cullen, the town’s director of economic and community development.
Advocates for the sidewalk project have noted that creating a continuous sidewalk from the high school to the downtown village of Pawcatuck will improve safety and create a more pedestrian-friendly community.
The plan, as currently proposed, would separate the project into phases that would connect sidewalks along both sides of Route 1 from Stonington High School to Mayflower Avenue. The first phase would focus on the southern side of Route 1, officials said, with work on the northern side to be completed during future phases.
The greatest challenge for Stonington will be determining how to fund the project. The town received a conditional $600,000 grant from the Connecticut Office of Policy and Management last summer. The Board of Finance approved a $130,000 capital expenditure in September, which was used to hire BL Companies of Hartford to conduct the project design work, but the town will need to allocate an additional $220,000 in order to unlock the state grant.
Chesebrough said much of this work would be done during the budget process, which is now underway.
She said she hopes Thursday’s meeting will help the town determine the best way to proceed and how to phase the project to have the least impact on those who would be directly affected.
“Would it be more beneficial to do the largest stretch we can first, or would residents rather that we tackle some of the tougher challenges right away? Those are the types of things we are hoping to hear about,” Chesebrough said.
Residents interested in attending the forum can join using the Webex meeting link https://townofstonington.webex.com/townofstonington/j.php?MTID=md3b73e72 and entering meeting #179 713 6322 and password “MHpn2WaH8p4.” Participants may also call in using the phone number 1-408-418-9388 and access code “179 713 6322.”
Meeting information and links are also available at https://www.stonington-ct.gov/home/news/south-broad-street-sidewalk-improvements-virtual-public-information-meeting-february-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.