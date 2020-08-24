STONINGTON — Town officials have denounced posts shared on social media by a member of the Board of Police Commissioners in recent weeks, and members of the Board of Selectmen will move forward in discussing whether further action is needed as some in the community call for his resignation.
First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and Henri Gourd, chairman of the Stonington Board of Police Commissioners, each issued statements over the weekend rejecting the posts shared by Robert O'Shaughnessy on his personal Facebook page. Each said in their own Facebook posts that the way O'Shaughnessy shared his views do not reflect those of either the police commission nor the community.
"We are a community diverse in our views, and we should all do more to understand those differing opinions," Chesebrough said in a statement that was shared on the Town of Stonington Facebook page Sunday. "However, there is a line between a healthy balance of the political spectrum and divisive language that oversimplifies complex issues.
"The Board of Selectman will discuss steps we need to take to address this situation and continue to improve as a community to ensure all people know they will be treated with respect in Stonington," she continued.
The posts in question, including at least one that remains and one that has since been removed, involved personal and political opinions regarding race, gender identity, immigration and other political hot button issues.
In the post that remains active on his page, O'Shaughnessy wrote, "With all the properties being sold around Mystic I hope we will not have to put up one of these signs." The comment was shared along with a photograph that contained the following:
"You came here from there because you did not like it there, and now you want to change here to be like there. We are not racist, phobic or anti whatever-you-are, we simply like here the way it is and most of us actually came here because it is not like there, wherever there was. You are welcome here, but please stop trying to make here like there. If you want here to be like there you should not have left there to come here, and you are invited to leave here and go back there at your earliest convenience."
On his Facebook page O'Shaughnessy has also posted numerous articles critical of the Black Lives Matter movement, which caught the attention of social media users due to recent attention to the movement locally. Supporters of the movement have protested regularly in front of the Stonington Police Department over the past several months while the town awaits the results of an investigation into police handling of an incident in which a white couple allegedly beat a Black woman at the Quality Inn in Mystic in June.
O'Shaughnessy, who is a retired state trooper and former commander of the Troop E state police barracks in Montville with more than 25 years experience, expressed regret for causing controversy during a post written Saturday that was re-shared again to his personal Facebook page on Sunday.
"Recently I reposted a commentary regarding the extreme tenor of today’s environment. I regret that these words fanned the very flames I had hope to diminish. In the future I will take more care in my posts and reposts," he said.
O'Shaughnessy could not be reached for further comment Monday.
Gourd said in a Saturday post shared to several public forums that as chair of the Board of Police Commissioners, he was disappointed in O'Shaughnessy's messages and said it did not reflect the opinions or views of other members nor the board as a whole.
"The Board of Police Commissioners works diligently to promote an atmosphere of integrity with an open mind and impartial response to members of the public with the sole focus of doing what is in the town’s best interest," he said. "The Stonington Police Department and the Stonington Board of Police Commissioners do not share the views posted by Commissioner O'Shaughnessy."
Chesebrough said the issue was first brought to her attention on Friday afternoon. She spoke with Gourd later that day about the best way to address concerns and said she spoke directly with O'Shaughnessy on Monday to further discuss the matter. She said he showed a strong desire to properly address the concerns, calling it "a very productive conversation."
"We had a good conversation, and on Wednesday the Board of Selectmen will discuss it further," Chesebrough said, noting that the board's control over the police commission is extremely limited. "At this stage, I think it's important that officials have a time to sit and digest the perspectives of all involved."
Calls for resignation
The recent posts also caught the attention of several state officials and candidates, leading Democrats Bob Statchen, candidate for the 18th state senate district, and state Rep. Kate Rotella to call for O'Shaugnessy's resignation from the commission. Stonington Democratic Town Committee Chairman Tim O'Brien also said in a statement that the comments were "divisive and reprehensible" in calling for O'Shaughnessy to resign.
O'Shaughnessy, who in an unaffiliated voter, has since told news media that he would not do so.
In Rotella's statement, which was posted on her own Facebook page Saturday, she said he "has failed to live up to the high standard board and commissions members should be held, and he should resign."
"There is no place for bigotry or racism in government, and the people of Stonington deserve much better than this. They deserve to know they will be treated fairly and with respect — without prejudice," she said.
State Sen. Heather Somers, who Statchen is challenging in November, and candidate for state representative Greg Howard, a detective with the Stonington Police Department, each said while they do not condone any divisive behavior, they both know O'Shaughnessy from numerous previous interactions and know him to be a man of "great character and integrity."
Both noted that O'Shaughnessy has volunteered on numerous projects over the years to help those in the community from all walks of life, and said they believe it was likely a misunderstanding by O'Shaughnessy on how his posts might be interpreted.
Somers, who said she had not seen all the posts in question but had been alerted to them, said Monday that there are more important issues facing state legislators, including pandemic response and economic recovery.
"As far as I am concerned, this is a local matter that should be handled by the Board of Selectmen," Somers said. "I believe people should respect and follow the process, and let things unfold."
