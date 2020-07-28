STONINGTON — The Board of Education has appointed Frank Todisco to serve as its permanent chairman moving forward and, after a legal issue with the first vote, Gordon Lord has been tapped a second time to fill the seat left vacant by former chairman Alexa Garvey.
Todisco formally took the reins of the board from interim Chairman Farouk Rajab during a special meeting Friday. The Democrat had been formally appointed to the board earlier in the week to fill the role of Candace Anderson, who resigned the same day as Garvey.
"I think everything that we do should be student-centered," he said in accepting the position. "We certainly are going to have differing opinions, and as long as we do so with respect for one another and respect for those we are having differing opinions with, I think we will be able to move things forward."
Todisco was first elected to the board in November 2011 and became chairman two years later. He served in that capacity until July 2018, when he resigned from his position, citing a need to focus on his career and spend more time with his family.
He was replaced at that time by Rajab, who was reelected in November and served as temporary chairman for two weeks prior to Todisco's appointment on Friday.
Board of Education member Heidi Simmons, who was voted the board's secretary during Friday's meeting, said Todisco was a natural choice for the position, bringing years of experience in that role to the table at a time when the district faced many challenges and the board has been criticized for contentious debates.
The board also held a separate meeting Tuesday to reappoint Republican Gordon Lord to fill the remaining vacancy. It was the second time in as many weeks he has received the appointment.
He was endorsed by the Republican Town Committee and was appointed on the strength of a 3-2 vote on July 22, but that decision was overruled following a complaint made by local resident Tracy Swain.
According to a letter from Swain that was submitted to the board and read by Rajab during the Friday meeting, she contacted First Selectman Danielle Chesebrough and spoke with town attorneys regarding the initial vote after the board failed to follow proper procedure in nominating and seconding Lord's appointment.
Swain, who said the complaint was filed on behalf of the newly formed Stonington's People Political Ethics Reform Group, told members of the board in her letter that the decision regarding the violation was determined by the town.
"I only reported the crime, but they were the ones that made the legal call," she said. "The vote was not legal with no motion or a second. You only have yourselves to blame, not the residents."
Lord is a longtime town resident and president of the Stonington Socccer Club who has four children in the school district.
During Friday's special meeting, the board was also scheduled to discuss FOIA requests regarding an investigation into how Stonington school officials handled sexual harassment complaints against former Stonington High School teacher Timothy Chokas, as well as discuss the review process of School Superintendent Van Riley.
Both agenda items were later removed at the request of Craig Esposito following a lengthy discussion. He had expressed concerns about the board not having its attorney present for those particular agenda items.
"The attorney felt that the board was putting itself at extreme legal risk," he told the board, noting he'd spoken to an attorney himself earlier in the day. "This would be treading a thin line exposing us all to liability."
The board eventually removed the items from the agenda and will discuss them after seeking advice from its attorney.
