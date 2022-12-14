STONINGTON — Over the past 37 years, Dave Terranova’s trademark sheet pizzas have been a regular part of community and school events, catering for organizations such as the Boy Scouts and served for gatherings of sports teams, Unified students and more. Terranova is hoping that before he calls it a career, however, he will find someone enthusiastic and willing to carry on the torch for The Pizza Lady.
The longtime pizza man, owner and cofounder of the iconic 37-year-old Pawcatuck restaurant, is selling his Liberty Street restaurant, which has been home to the classic pizza, sandwich and catering business since 2001 after moving from Prospect Street.
“After 37 years, I feel like I’ve accomplished what I can. I am tired and I’m ready to retire,” Terranova said. “I am hopeful that before I step away, I will be able to find someone to take over the business as is. We’ve had a successful run and I would rather find someone who wants to carry on traditions than just take a big sum of money and walk away.”
The business, located at 50 Liberty St., was formally listed recently through Schilke Realty, with Andy and Nick Schilke leading the sale. In a social media post this week, the company listed Pizza Lady at an asking price of $675,000, although Terranova said Wednesday that money is not necessarily his top priority in making a deal.
The sale would likely include the ovens and on-site equipment, and the location also includes an 800-square-foot garage and storage area, as well as a single-bedroom residential apartment and off-street parking.
In fact, finding the right buyer is a top priority for Terranova, as he hopes to secure the jobs for dedicated, hard-working employees — he said he has half a dozen who have worked for him for 10 years or longer, including managers Missy Zaharie and Courtlyn MacKenzie, who have been with him since the move to Liberty Street — and preserve the restaurant’s reputation as a community partner.
After all, when his aunt Rose La Pere Provenzano first earned the nickname as “the Pizza Lady” before the restaurant even opened, it was her connection with the local community that made her work-from-home business so successful.
“It was amazing what she did at that time,” he said, recalling the pizza ovens that were kept in the basement and the door-to-door sales that kept the operation alive for so many years. “She would bake them twice a week, and there was a specific route she would take to make sure everyone got their pizzas.”
When Provenzano finally grew tired of the unusual beat and was prepared to call it quits in the early '80s, having done it for 40 years at that point, Terranova and his brother-in-law, John Holland, sprang into action and rented a small, basement-level commercial storefront at the intersection of Palmer Street and Prospect Street near Mechanic Street. It wasn’t the most ideal location, but was a great start-up place to help them learn more about the ins and outs of the business.
Terranova said as business and demand grew, they began to seek a better spot and found a perfect location in 2001 when they purchased the Liberty Street building and moved to the current location.
Several customers bragged over both Pizza Lady’s food and commitment to the community, noting that Terranova is always offering deals and baking up something for various nonprofit organizations around town.
"It seems like he's always helping someone out," one customer said.
Having been born and raised in Westerly, coming from a family that was here long before he was born, Terranova said he isn’t planning on going anywhere. He said he plans to spend time with family — he credited his wife, Susan, and daughter, Silvana, for supporting both him and the business, even when it took most of his time — and is looking forward to traveling, playing golf and taking a day off "just because" now and again.
Terranova said he also plans to commit to more in-person volunteering, instead of just offering donations as he often has in the past.
“I just didn’t have the time before, but I have been fortunate to have been raised in a community that has been so kind to me and my family, and I want to do more to give my time and volunteer,” he said. “I will still be active here in town, I can promise that.”
