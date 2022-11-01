Connecticut's 41st House District will need to carve out its new identity in the coming election, with the realigned district including Stonington Borough and Mystic for the first time and the retirement of Democrat Joe de la Cruz leaving a three-way race for the open seat.
In a district that has traditionally voted blue, those heading to the polls on Election Day will be tasked with choosing between a businessman with a promise of fiscal responsibility, a 27-year-old who began his career as a state representative and a petitioning candidate campaigning on a desire to return government to the people.
Republican Robert Boris, Democrat Aundré Bumgardner and unaffiliated candidate James “Jake” Dunigan are each seeking the right to represent the district in Hartford for the coming term.
In order to win the district, however, candidates will need to convince residents east of the Mystic River, where a quarter of those eligible to cast votes live, that they are best suited to represent the electorate.
Robert Boris
The 51-year-old Boris, who works as president of Groton-based Command Technology Inc., founded in 1981 by his father, Igor Boris, is hoping that a second run for office will prove more successful than the first, when he came up just short in a bid to join the Groton Town Council. The election loss hasn’t stopped Boris from being an active member of the community, however.
Boris currently serves as an alternate member of the Groton City Economic Development Council and is a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission. Between his experience on the two boards and as a business owner, Boris said this week that if elected, his focus would be legislation that helps rather than hinders small businesses.
“The 41st District is in need of a qualified leader with the expertise to navigate inflation, to expand our economy and thereby our job market, to protect our coastline from rising sea levels, to defend our community’s decision making powers from Hartford overreach — and I am the only candidate who is qualified to do so,” Boris said.
In a phone interview Monday, Boris said that if elected he would immediately seek solutions to a decade-long issue at the Branford Manor apartment complex in Groton. He said it is inexcusable that seniors and residents have been left in substandard living conditions for far too long.
On the state level, he said it will be important to utilize his skills in order to soften the impact of inflation, spur economic development and seek solutions to rising energy costs that have all hit taxpayers hard. He said he would look to put the taxpayers first, including taking steps to aid them this winter.
Boris said he would also seek to bring an end to the “sacrifice of our community’s decision-making powers in regards to zoning, school curriculum, and more to Hartford bureaucrats.”
“I will fight to extend the gas tax holiday; lobby to lower home heating prices for the coming winter, and foster eco-friendly economic development to diversify our tax base, thereby lessening the financial burden our community bears,” he said.
Aundré Bumgardner
Bumgardner may not look the part of the seasoned politician, especially at age 27, but he has already served on both the local and state levels. He first earned election at the age of 20, taking the reins of the 41st District in 2014. In his two-year term, he served on the Finance, Revenue and Bonding Committee, Transportation Committee and Education Committee. He has also remained involved at a local level.
A customer experience specialist with Balfour Beatty, he was elected last November to his third term on the Groton Town Council and serves as liaison to the Southeastern Connecticut Transit Authority, Southeastern Connecticut Resource Recovery Authority and the Groton Trails Coordinating Task Force.
“We have two wonderful and progressive communities, and the newest section of the district in Mystic and Stonington Borough only enhances the opportunities to work together,” Bumgardner said.
If elected, Bumgardner said he would hit the ground running and begin work at the capitol right away. He said he would focus on improving long-term stability for the community including addressing economic recovery and long-term climate resiliency.
“I’m a firm advocate for investing in small businesses, job training and apprenticeships, and targeted tax cuts for working families,” he said. “The working class is the foundation for any economy. We need to ensure that working families have a clear path to achieve their dreams.”
Other initiatives Bumgardner would pursue include continuing to build on boosting local grand lists by promoting controlled economic growth, and maintaining or improving the good schools available in the district, he said.
James 'Jake' Dunigan IV
A newly-licensed attorney who recently graduated from UConn Law School with a J.D. and insurance law certificate, Dunigan took his oath as a lawyer on Oct. 26. The 37-year-old, who lives in Mystic with his wife, Ali Mitchell, formerly worked as an engineer and had previously earned a bachelor’s degree in civil and architectural engineering at Drexel University in 2008.
It was during a legislative process law school course this past year that he first considered a run for office — Dunigan said prior to that, he did not have any ambitions in politics — and when he began looking at the newly aligned district, he was frustrated by what he saw as a change designed to preserve both a Republican seat and Democrat seat in Hartford, despite the will of the overall people.
“The 43rd had a strongly blue area, the Borough, which was removed, and a strongly red area, eastern Ledyard, was added,” he said. “This helps protect the 43rd incumbent Republican’s victory while making the 41st safer for a Democrat. Parties trading safe seats is a threat to representative democracy, permits increasingly extreme positions and pushes us further apart.”
That was also part of why Dunigan, who is not affiliated with any party, decided to run on his own and challenge the two-party system.
If elected, Dunigan said he would also seek to address employment issues and benefits and that while the state legislature holds limited power over general economy and inflation, the state can help those who have been impacted the most. He said part-time employment “has rotted out the lower rungs of the ladder into the middle class.”
He said workers deserve full-time employment with benefits.
“Employers who rely on part-time employers count on Huskycare to provide health care benefits. This saves them money by shifting the bill to us, the taxpayers,” he said. “I will implement a program which allows employers to offer Huskycare at cost to all employees, and we can also encourage full-time employment by allowing a discount on those benefits when a person is employed full-time.”
