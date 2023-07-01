STONINGTON — Writing has always been the right thing for Mystic native Lara Ehrlich.
"Writing is the driving force for everything I do," said Ehrlich, 42, as she sat smiling behind a large wooden desk inside Thought Fox Writers Den, her welcoming new studio in Stonington's Velvet Mill one afternoon last week — her puppy, Coco, curled up on a nearby chair. "Writing has always been the thing I knew I wanted to do."
Artfully decorated with a warm coziness about it, Thought Fox Writers Den, located in Studio 16 at the Velvet Mill, opened its doors to the public just recently, but was launched online last February.
A writing center and retail shop featuring writing-related artisan gifts, Thought Fox was created to "build community and support writers of all levels with in-person and virtual workshops, literary events, coaching and more," Ehrlich said.
Current classes include "crafting memorable characters," an eight-session workshop for "poet-parents of infants," "revising your story to begin with action," "meeting your fears on the page," and a weeklong young writers’ workshop.
"I've been writing short stories all my life," Ehrlich said with a laugh as she recalled her girlhood attempts to see her work in print. "I used to send my stories off to the New Yorker because that's how I thought you got published."
Ehrlich, who lives in Gales Ferry with her husband, Douglas Riggs, and their soon to be seven-year-old daughter, Imogen, said her business combines her need to write with her intention to help other writers.
A 1999 Stonington High School graduate who attended both Deans Mills and Mystic Middle Schools before heading off to Boston University and the University of Chicago, Ehrlich feels strongly about the idea of "community" and about the importance of being a "literary citizen."
Essentially, explained Ehrlich — whose first book "Animal Stories," was published by Red Hen Press to critical acclaim in 2020 — being a responsible literary citizen means actively working to support other writers.
And that is what she intends to do with her new venture, she said — create a space to support writers of all ages, in all phases of their careers. Thought Fox will hold classes, workshops and events, offer services for writers, the small retail section and gallery space for visiting artists.
Her current visiting artist, she said, whose stunning work adorns her studio walls, happens also to be a relative.
"They're my mother's," Ehrlich said, smiling, as she pointed to a row of neatly arranged icons — which includes "Stella Maris," and St. Nicolas, the patron saint of whales — painted by her mother, Pamela Ehrlich. "It's her Saints of the Sea series."
Lara — who has worked at a number of nonprofit organizations and institutions — from Boston University, her alma mater; to Clark Art Institute in the Berkshires, where she lived for a stretch; to most recently, the International Arts Festival in New Haven where she worked as director of marketing — said opening her own business has been "a long time coming."
After her book was published and after the pandemic, Ehrlich said, she found herself asking, "What do I really want?"
Ehrlich, who has a master of arts degree in the humanities from The University of Chicago, knew she wanted to share the skills she's learned from attending classes at such places as the Midwest Writers Conference, Tin House, the Pioneer Valley Writers Workshop, and Grub Street in Boston, and she knew she wanted to be her own boss.
After a visit to the Velvet Mill and a conversation with businesswoman Dana Robinson Campbell, an artist and printer who owns Shuttle Press & Bindery in the mill, the answer to her question began to take shape.
Ehrlich said she not only discovered that one of Campbell's presses was named "Imogene," (like her daughter's name minus the "e" at the end) but learned that the mill, a plant built by the town of Stonington in 1888 "as a means of encouraging the development of new industry," seemed to be undergoing another renewal as a home to a thriving community of artists, entrepreneurs and businesses.
"There are a lot of new businesses here," Ehrlich said. "And a lot of them are women-owned."
"There's lots happening at the mill," said Campbell, who is in the process of redoing signage and revamping maps for the mill and has taken on the social media promotion. "There's a lot of buzz and excitement."
Campbell said Ehrlich's Thought Fox is not only "another wonderful business" in the Velvet Mill, but one that sort of works in tandem with hers.
"Plus, she's a nice person to have around," Campbell added with a smile.
As Ehrlich described some of the ideas she has for her business, there was a knock on the door and in walked Kristian Theodore, a Stonington-based writer.
"I'm super excited you're here," said Theodore, as he stood in the doorway of Thought Fox Writers Den talking about his manuscript and his desire to connect with other writers. "This is a great space."
After the two writers discussed possible collaborations and topics for workshops, Ehrlich encouraged Theodore to keep in touch.
"Let's keep talking," she called out as Theodore departed.
"I am open to ideas," said Ehrlich. "I am here to serve (other writers) and to do what people need."
"I want this to be a space for all people," she continued. "People who haven't written a word, and people who are curious about writing."
"I want to facilitate discussions and open this space up to other instructors," she added, noting that the celebrated Rhode Island author Ann Hood is scheduled to teach an in-studio workshop on flash fiction and essay writing with a Zoom component.
"I love that Lara is making access to different writers and workshops so available, even including a Zoom option," said Hood, the bestselling writer of 14 novels, including "The Knitting Circle," "The Obituary Writer," "Fly Girl" and "The Book That Matters Most."
Hood said flash gives the opportunity for new writers to practice the tools of storytelling and for more experienced writers to try a new form.
"Plus," she added via email, "with flash you can write in the workshop and get feedback on the spot. It’s fun and informative and useful — a perfect combination!"
Ehrlich also hosts a podcast called "Writer Mother Monster," which she describes as "a community and conversation series devoted to dismantling the myth of having it all, and offering writer-moms solidarity, support and advice."
As for the name of her business, Ehrlich said while she was looking "for a name that would be memorable and literary while also lending itself to a fun brand with a strong central image or character that would work across signage, collateral, etc." she came upon the poem, "The Thought Fox," by the late British poet Ted Hughes and was struck "because it's about inspiration."
"Exactly what I hope Thought Fox will provide to writers," she said.
Ehrlich has one sibling, a sister, Brenna Ehrlich Enos, who is also a writer.
"I'm so proud of my sister for finding a way to combine all her passions into one business," said Enos, chief research editor at Rolling Stone and the author of several young-adult novels. "Thought Fox really fills a hole in the community — a place to write, discuss, and meet other creative folks."
"Plus, it's just a gorgeous space," Enos said in an email. "She's even displaying and selling our mom, Pamela Ehrlich's, beautiful hand-painted icons. Stop by and meet her pup, Coco, and pick up a book, pen, or sign up for one of her amazing writing courses."
"My sister has always been one of my first readers," Enos added. "She's an incredible writer, editor and sister."
For more information about Thought Fox Writers Den, visit thoughtfox/
