STONINGTON — When Tom ”Zack” and Lynn Tsagarakis opened their first restaurant 30 years ago, they wanted to be strong community partners, good neighbors and provide a family-style atmosphere that everyone could enjoy.
After 30 years, the couple will retire at the end of 2020 with the closure of their last establishment, Zack’s Bar and Grille, knowing that they were able to do things “their way.”
“We wanted to make sure we left on the right note; that we were going out by doing things the right way,” Lynn said on Friday. “That is why when we made the announcement earlier this week, we made sure to include it with Frank Sinatra’s ‘My Way.’ That’s how we’ve always operated.”
The restaurant, which opened in 2004 and has established itself as a landmark business in Stonington Borough, will close its doors for good on Dec. 31, the owners announced on social media and in an email to customers earlier this week. The closure will mark the end of an era for the restaurateurs, who will retire nine months earlier than they had initially planned as they seek to provide stability for their employees and offset the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision wasn’t an easy one, especially given the couple’s original plan to remain open until September 2021 before the pandemic forced them, along with restaurants across Connecticut, to close their doors in March.
It was the right move at the right time for the couple, however, and Lynn said they have received an outpouring of support from staff and longtime regulars who, while not happy they will no longer be able to dine at Zack’s, have wished the two well in their future endeavors and thanked them for the memories created over the years.
“This is the end of one of Stonington’s BEST restaurants,” customer Karen Walker wrote in response to the Facebook announcement. “I hope you both enjoy your retirement. Sometimes life just pushes us off the diving board a little earlier than we planned but the ‘swim’ can be just as fine.”
A long history
It has been a long time coming for Zack, 67, and Lynn, 70, who first met while working at the Steak Loft together 45 years ago — Zack was a bartender and Lynn a part-time cocktail waitress who was also working as a customer service representative for U.S. Airways — before falling in love and working together to build a career in the industry.
After serving as manager at several restaurants in the region, Zack joined the opening team for Steak Loft owner Jon Kodama at his Newport restaurant Dave & Eddie’s, and the couple moved to South County while he shuttled between both locations. It was during this time that Zack said he became close with Kodama, who has turned into a longtime friend, and he learned what it took to own a dining establishment.
Kodama provided advice and support for the Tsagarakises when they decided to open their first restaurant, The Fisherman, in Noank, which the two operated from 1990 through 2002.
“At that point, it was just after 9/11, and everyone was starting to look at the world differently. Business had started to decline, as people were hesitant to celebrate,” Zack said. “I stopped and looked at my then 14-year-old son and decided that I wanted to see him grow up.”
Zack and Lynn’s son, J.C., was in high school at the time, and Zack joined the Stonington High School community as a lacrosse coach. After an enjoyable year and half, however, he said his son sought more independence as a teenager and he decided it was time to get back into business.
That’s when the opportunity arose to buy the property at 201 North Main St., and Lynn said due to its location in the heart of Stonington and their love of the local community, they jumped at the chance to reestablish themselves.
“You really can’t beat this area. We’ve been incredibly fortunate, and now we can walk down the street and know almost everybody. It’s become our little corner of the world.”
Lynn said the restaurant became “her baby” and she quickly found herself with a strong base of regular, returning customers. She said she always tried to make the establishment one where everyone feels welcome and that “even if someone came in alone, it would be a place where they could have good conversation and feel like they were a part of the family.”
Over the years, the restaurant attracted a number of local celebrities and even more well-known families with customers that included Pulitzer Prize-winner Hal Buell and Rudy and Jane Schaefer of the F&M Schaefer Brewing family.
With the success at Zack’s, the couple would go on to open the Seahorse in Noank in 2011. The Tsagarakises continued to operate both restaurants until last December when, as Lynn approached her desired retirement age, they decided not to renew their lease. The next step in retirement was to close Zack’s Bar and Grille when its liquor license was set to expire in September 2021, but the pandemic changed their plans.
Pandemic impact
Zack said although the couple could have closed for good when they were forced to shut down, they decided it wasn’t the way that they wanted to go out. Instead, they prepared for reopening by installing new fencing, gates and lighting for an outdoor patio area, printed paper menus and acquired a variety of personal protective equipment. The business was also able to obtain a Paycheck Protection Program loan that allowed it to rehire staff.
He said with a second wave of COVID-19 currently impacting the U.S. and Connecticut, it had become clear that the business would continue to take losses through the winter. He said the two decided it was time to make an announcement and begin life in retirement.
“I didn’t want to close suddenly and leave my staff searching for work, and I didn’t want to have customers to be left holding onto gift certificates,” Zack said. “If we were 35, things might be different, but we have been doing this for so many years and I wanted to make sure when I left, there was no debt and no bad feelings.”
The couple, who live in the apartment above the North Main Street restaurant, said they intend to remain active members of the community and looking forward to seeing what retirement will bring. Zack said the only plans they have so far is to pack up his pickup truck after shoring up the restaurant and head south toward Florida and their favorite vacation spot in Siesta Key, where they planned to scout for an eventual future retirement location in warmer weather.
He said he also intends to get back to spending time on the golf course, while Lynn said all she needs is “a good library and sandy spot where I can put my beach chair.” J.C. Tsagarakis lives and works in the hospitality industry in Miami, and the Tsagarakises said they are also looking forward to spending more time with him.
In the meantime, they said, don’t be surprised to see them walking down the streets of the borough or enjoying time at the newly renovated Stonington Free Library, one of Lynn’s favorite spots.
“We really have strived to do things the right way since day one in 1990, and we wanted to make sure we went out the right way as well,” Zack said. “This is our chance to do just that.”
