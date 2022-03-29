STONINGTON — The Greater Mystic Chamber of Commerce’s third “pop-up paddle-craft-only rally on the Mystic River” will go on as planned this summer with one major difference from the first two events — it will no longer be named Floatchella.
The Chamber of Commerce is in the process of rebranding the annual festival after AEG Worldwide, which organizes Coachella, the popular California arts and music festival, every April sent a cease-and-desist letter to the chamber, giving the local nonprofit a week to change the name. In a year where the chamber is preparing to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Mystic River Bascule Bridge, better known as the Mystic drawbridge, President Bruce Flax said the chamber has no interest in challenging AEG Worldwide over naming rights.
The festival was never intended to be controversial, Flax said, and after consulting attorneys and business-minded friends, it was determined that the best course of action was simply to find a new name.
“The truth is, it’s not something worth challenging right now. We have a big year ahead, and there’s no reason to spend our energy trying to fight this,” Flax said. “This company has won before with lesser cases, and it doesn’t benefit us to try and take this to court."
The festival has already been tentatively renamed Floatfest 2022, he said — a change which was already reflected on the event page on the chamber’s website — and aside from the name change, the program will continue as planned on Aug. 27 with launch sites along Isham Street, Water Street, by the Mystic YMCA and along River Road.
The event, which will run from 1 to 4 p.m., has drawn an estimated 300 kayaks and other vessels to the Mystic River since it began, officials said Tuesday. That does not include the hundreds of others who have listened to the “Paddle of the Bands,” which includes live music, from land.
Flax admits the event is just a tadpole compared to the annual Coachella festival, which draws an estimated 250,000 people annually to the two-weekend art and music spectacular.
“This is simply a community event designed to unite people. We certainly weren’t trying to cause any trouble,” Flax said.
Celebrityaccess.com, a news site tailored for entertainment professionals, said AEG Worldwide has remained aggressive in protecting its name for good reason.
“By failing to assert their rights against an alleged infringement, a trademark owner may face a weakening of the trademark’s legal protections in future cases through a loss of distinctiveness of the brand,” the site notes.
AEG Worldwide has a long history of challenging those using alternate versions of the festival’s name, including filing infringement lawsuits against the California-based film festival Filmchells/Filmchilla in 2017 and last year against the Twenty-Nine Palms band of Mission Indians over a New Year’s Eve event named Coachella Day One 22.
In each of those lawsuits, the company identified use of “chella” as an exclusive right protected under the company’s trademark.
Representatives of AEG Worldwide could not be reached Tuesday for further comment.
Flax said while he does not see a small nonprofit in Mystic, Conn., as posing any legitimate threat to Coachella’s name or brand image, he understands the company’s need to assert its rights over the trademark.
A 34-year member of the entertainment industry, including 26 years at Foxwoods Resort Casino, Flax said he has not seen such “an odd request” as this before, but has since come to understand AEG Worldwide’s position.
“They feel the need to protect their image and we understand that,” Flax said.
Despite the name change, Flax said the chamber and local businesses are excited to once again host an event that was founded in 2020 with the purpose of bringing the community together in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program on the water served to create an opportunity to highlight downtown businesses at a time when pandemic restrictions were in place and stores were struggling to bring in customers, Flax noted. The result was a popular, outdoor and socially distanced event that helped provide an opportunity for people to enjoy some entertainment together at a time when doing so any way (other than virtually, of course) was impossible.
“Right now Floatfest is a name that is a work in progress, but we are taking ideas and will settle on something more definitive in the near future,” he said Tuesday. “Whatever the name, we are excited to be able to host the event once again.”
