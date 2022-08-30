STONINGTON — Tax exemptions are available for veterans who are Stonington residents. The last filing day for a veteran’s exemption for the October 2022 grand list is Friday, Sept. 30. An honorable discharge, DD214, or letter from a commanding officer if still on active duty must be filed with the town clerk’s office, 152 Elm St.
To receive an exemption a veteran must have served 90 or more cumulative days during wartime, except if the war lasted less than 90 days during wartime. A discharge does not need to be filed again if one has been previously filed.
Veterans without taxable property in their name who lease a vehicle may receive reimbursement of taxes equal to their exemption, provided a form is filed in a timely manner. Active-duty residents are entitled to an exemption of one motor vehicle in addition to the veterans exemption, provided a form is submitted in a timely manner.
Disabled veterans that have established eligibility for exemption are no longer required to file an annual statement from the Veterans Administration unless there is a change in the percentage of disability.
Married veterans with a total 2021 income of $46,400 or less, or single veterans with an income of $38,100 or less, may apply for an additional exemption at the Department of Assessment. The last day to file for this exemption is Saturday, Oct. 1.
Non-resident active duty servicemen, on military orders stationed in Connecticut, may apply for an exemption of motor vehicles under the Federal Soldiers and Sailors Relief Act.
Forms and information can be found at stonington-ct.gov under the department of assessment. For additional information, call 860-535-5098 or email assessor@stonington-ct.gov. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
