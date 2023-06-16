STONINGTON — Faced with having to describe the class of 2023, Stonington High School valedictorian Diya Patel asked some of her graduating classmates for help.
“Some of the words I got were circus, interesting, hectic, rewarding, controversial, transformative, chaos and unique,” Patel told the gymnasium full of parents, family and friends that gathered Friday night to celebrate commencement at the high school.
“Our high school experience definitely encompassed all of these and our memories will follow us as we go through life,” Patel told her 142 fellow graduates. “One which I hope you will live with minimal regrets and maximum leaps of faith.”
Class President Will Fyke remarked that the seniors of 2023 were the final graduating class to attend Mystic Middle School and Pawcatuck Middle School. He also noted it was fate that the class was graduating inside the gym because of rain. His mother graduated in the same gym with the class of 1992.
The gym also was where, as freshmen, Fyke and his classmates assembled for the first time.
“We graduate as a class of new beginnings,” he added, including many new faculty changes. “However, we are also a class of closed chapters,” including the tenure of longtime Social Studies teacher Michael Freeman, who is retiring after 36 years in Stonington Public Schools, including at Pawcatuck Middle School and Stonington High School. Freeman, the night’s commencement speaker, also was president of the teachers’ union.
“Be proud of where you come from,” Fyke told the class. “Stonington is not an ordinary small town. Stonington is defined by its people, its charm and its dedication to itself. Take this moment and cherish it.”
Salutatorian Sandra Allen-Fernandez said she was glad she forged her own path.
“I’ve shared classes, sports teams, clubs and lunch tables with many of these kids for the last 13 years,” she said. “Today, I'm proud to say that each person in our class has found their own way and created their own unique identity.”
In his commencement address, Freeman echoed what other speakers had conveyed: that the class was extremely resilient, not only in the face of the global pandemic that altered how they learned, but in myriad other, smaller but meaningful ways.
Freeman read from the famous opening passage of the Charles Dickens novel “A Tale of Two Cities,” which begins, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.”
“Dickens meant to convey the idea that life can be both good and bad and that one can experience both joy and suffering simultaneously,” he said. “Each of you will face good times and not so good times. How you handle the latter will determine your success in life.”
Life, he reminded them, is a marathon, not a sprint.
“Remember, high school was just the tutorial level. The real game of life is about to begin,” he said.
He also spoke to them about perseverance — the ability to persist in the face of challenges.
“It is the unwavering belief that no matter how steep the mountain may seem, we have the strength to climb it,” he said.
It’s the superhero of character traits, he said.
“Always swooping in to save the day when life throws us a curve ball,” he said. “In the face of an ever-changing world and the uncertainty we live in, perseverance will be your compass, guiding you through uncharted territories. It will remind you that success is not guaranteed, but it is achievable with unwavering determination, relentless effort and the courage to embrace failure on the path to your own greatness.”
Fyke announced the class gift to the high school. In fact, the audience had been looking at it all night, he said.
The gift was a new podium built by John Vickerman, father of graduate Tess Vickerman. It replaces a podium used since 1997 for every graduation ceremony and uncounted other events.
Principal Alicia Dawe accepted the gift and took a moment to recognize the town’s veterans in attendance. She also spoke to the departing seniors.
“I, along with the staff, have watched you grow over the years and remain steadfast in your goals, no matter what obstacles you have faced,” she said. “You have shown us the importance of flexibility, determination and compassion. In time, you will realize what you accomplished was monumental.”
In her speech, Patel, also class vice president, shared something her parents taught her.
“You can’t be afraid to take that leap across the Atlantic. Living life with no regrets doesn’t actually mean zero regrets. It means taking risks, trying new things, and making mistakes. You will always face regrets, it’s not something you can control,” she said. “But it is up to us whether we want to live with those regrets, or embrace them and turn them into something a little more bearable and beautiful: a cherished life lesson, no matter how big or small, whether it's high school or immigrating to a new country.”
“Just know, you survived EEE, a pandemic, purple air quality and the traffic line in the morning — you can do anything,” she said.
