STONINGTON — The dark gray SUV allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week that killed a 69-year-old lifelong Stonington resident has been located and seized at a Stonington home.
Stonington Police Deputy Chief Todd Olson said in a press release that detectives had “located and seized the suspect vehicle” involved in the Monday night crash at a Stonington home after identifying a potential suspect during the course of the investigation.
“Detectives identified the vehicle and suspect by utilizing town cameras, private cameras and license plate reader cameras,” Olson said.
Although Stonington police have seized the vehicle and identified a potential suspect, no charges have been filed at this time. The investigation is ongoing and further details could not be released, police said.
Stonington High School custodian Gary F. Piver, of 21 Cemetery Road, was on a bicycle driving home from work along Route 1 Monday in the area of 210 S. Broad St. around 10:45 p.m. when he was struck and thrown from his bicycle. He was taken by ambulance to Westerly Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Superintendent of Schools Mary Anne Butler said Piver, a lifelong resident of Stonington, was a dedicated member of the school community.
“Gary was known to most as being a ‘gentle giant,’” Butler said. “He was a kind and compassionate person to those he worked with at Stonington Public Schools. Gary was always accommodating when asked to perform any task; he would always greet people with a smile and often share a story or two and talk about his college days in Colorado or stories about his life.”
Piver, who would have turned 70 on Tuesday, started with the school district in 1978 before pursuing an education in microbiology and a career in research. He returned to the district in 2006 as a part-time custodian.
Known as a local history buff, Butler said Piver always had an interesting fact or tale to share regarding the village of Stonington Borough. He was an avid bicyclist and coffee-lover who she described as often being seen “with a coffee in one hand and handlebar in the other.”
“He would ride his bike to work every day no matter the weather conditions and never missed a day in his 17 years of service,” Butler said. “Gary was an integral part of our district and will be dearly missed.”
Piver is the uncle of Joshua Piver, a 1996 graduate of Stonington High School who was killed in the attacks on the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
The incident remains under investigation by the Regional Accident Reconstruction Team, which consists of officers from Stonington, Ledyard and Groton Town police. The police are asking any witnesses or those with information to contact the Stonington Police Department at 860-599-4411.
