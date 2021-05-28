MYSTIC — Mystic Seaport Museum will launch Mystic Seafest 2021 this weekend, a new summer-long festival designed to celebrate all things to do with the ocean.
Mystic Seafest 2021 will include an ongoing series of events at the museum from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day, said the Seaport's Dan McFadden in a statement, and will offer entertainment for families and "for those who simply want to enjoy a day by the beautiful Mystic River."
With the theme "Come celebrate life on the ocean wave!" the museum will host a series of concerts, boat shows and parades, new exhibits, artists-in-residence, maritime lectures and other programming related to the ocean, McFadden said.
The festival begins with today's opening of a new exhibition called "A Spectacle in Motion: The Grand Panorama of a Whaling Voyage ‘Round the World," in collaboration with the New Bedford Whaling Museum.
The panorama, which is owned and conserved by the Whaling Museum, is the longest painting in North America, as well as "a rich tapestry of fascinating narratives that delight, inform and entertain," McFadden said, one that recreates the experience of a whaling voyage and details the "remarkable sights that only whalemen were privileged to see."
"It depicts the story of whaling and the cultural ties born of this global industry, now ingrained in the unique multi-cultural landscape of New England," McFadden added.
In an era before the age of cinema, he explained, the painting traveled the country as a "moving" panorama.
"It was how curious people without the means or inclination to travel were transported to exotic locales in the 1800s," he said. "The panorama was a performance spectacle, scrolling across a stage on giant spools with accompanying theatrics and narration," McFadden said. Although the painting will not be shown again as a moving panorama, which would undo the extensive conservation efforts, the museum will display one 30-foot scene at a time, accompanied by a 34-minute narrated digital film that depicts the entire painting much as it would have been seen in 1848.
Mystic Seafest 2021 kicks off with a series of live musical performances today, Sunday and Monday at 3 p.m., beginning with with a performance by the popular musical group Sugar today. An interactive children's show featuring Steve Elci will perform Sunday and Will Evans will perform on Monday.
Other activities, including a water display by the fireboat Firefighter, signal the museum’s return to pre-COVID-19 levels of operation, McFadden said, with the historic village, indoor exhibits, the shipyard, children’s activities and waterfront boat rides all returning for the summer season.
For more information, visit mysticseaport.org.
