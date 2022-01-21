GROTON — Naval Submarine Base New London and its Naval Security Force will participate in an exercise dubbed “Citadel Shield” and conduct various training drills on the installation and along the base’s waterfront from Monday, Jan. 31 to Friday, Feb. 4. Some of the training events will include live automatic weapons firing with blanks.
A regularly-scheduled, Navy-wide exercise, “Citadel Shield,” will continue SUBASE efforts to enhance the readiness of base Naval Security Forces to respond to threats to the base and its submarines.
Drills will involve SUBASE Security force mobile units, boats, role players, simulated aggressor boats, homeported submarines, and base waterfront facilities. As in the past few years, many drills will also involve live automatic weapons firing with blanks.
According to Dave Cruz, SUBASE training officer, events including live-fire training and drills with blanks are scheduled to occur between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
“If our neighbors or base personnel hear gunfire or something of concern at any other time, then they should report it immediately for the proper authorities to investigate,” emphasized Cruz.
Additionally, Cruz and the base have been communicating with local officials, emergency managers, and the media with the goal to help keep the community aware of the noise associated with the live firing with blanks.
For Cruz, the comprehensive efforts involved with the drills and the weapons firing with blanks are key to increasing proficiency. “It all about striving to add realism as we test ourselves and seek to improve,” said Cruz.
