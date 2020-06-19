STONINGTON — Members of the Stonington High School Class of 2020 were not about to let the COVID-19 pandemic define them.
The class was well-known for their accomplishments, which were feted during the annual commencement ceremony held Friday evening at Olde Mistick Village, and graduates were urged to remember that members of the class have emerged stronger each time they've faced adversity.
"As a class, we have been dealt an unfortunate hand," said class President Cole Wilbur during his welcome address. "It is not what we expected or what we'd hoped for, but we must accept it. There is no better group to handle this challenge than the Class of 2020."
It wasn't the traditional commencement ceremony that the district has held in the past, but that didn't stop the community from honoring this year's graduates with a socially-distanced event. The program included a full slate of speeches, pre-recorded video to allow students to be recognized receiving their diplomas, and the opportunity to celebrate together.
Graduates were led through town by police escort as a decorated parade of cars carrying the 159 members of the Class of 2020 from Stonington High School to Olde Mistick Village. Cars, which included each graduate's family, were decorated with colorful signs, balloons, pictures, window messages and more.
The graduates arrived to find the village decked out with two big screens and a lighted stage, and staff with Power Posse Productions led the event with live music to provide a block party-type atmosphere.
"It's just a gratifying feeling with a police escort and parade of people waving and cheering. It really shows that the community cares," said Alex Powers, who will be attending Franklin Pierce College in Rindge, N.H., in the fall to study finance.
Powers and classmate Heidi Chappell, who will study interior design and architecture at Thomas Jefferson Univeristy in Philadelphia, Pa., said it's been a challenging spring, with prom being canceled and students finishing their high school careers while distance learning. Both said the experience Friday helped to make up for those lost opportunities, however.
"There are a lot of schools who are only having a virtual ceremony. We've been able to come out to see everyone one last time, and I think this provides us with more closure than we had expected," Chappell said.
In a speech to her fellow graduates, salutatorian Kaira Wiltshire praised the members of her class for their ability to not only overcome significant challenges but for developing incredible talent in the process.
Wiltshire noted that the senior class is made of individuals who were born in the shadow of the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and spent the last three months of their high school career in quarantine as a result of the COVID-19 virus. It is a series of national crises that molded their lives and impacted each and every student.
"Some may say that these events in history have defined our class, but I steadfastly believe that what truly defines our class is how we have not only overcome the obstacles that have bordered our lives, but we have used them to cultivate new, unparalleled opportunities for ourselves and foster deep relationships with one another," she said.
Wiltshire encouraged the students to use their talents, but said talent alone is not enough. She told the graduates to reflect on their experiences and use those to enhance relationships and develop good character.
"It is known to all that the Class of 2020 began with an attack on our country and is graduating through a pandemic, but it should also be known that the Class of 2020 is strong, capable, benevolent, and destined only to grow in character," she said. "Our accomplishments are plentiful. Our relationships will last a lifetime."
The class didn't just overcome COVID-19 challenges this year, however. Sandra LaCombe, English teacher and National Honor Society co-advisor, noted in her commencement address that the year itself began with concerns regarding Eastern Equine Encephalitis that forced students inside and impacted the fall sports season.
That shifted into a greater challenge with the coronavirus, but LaCombe said members of the class never wavered, and chose to focus on the positives, to help the community by raising money for the food pantry and aiding those most impacted by the economic shutdown.
She told the students to lean on each other in tough times, to maintain the connections made with each other and to remember that all they can do, no matter how tough things may seem, is to do their best.
Quoting J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings," she challenged the students to always make the best of the time they have, and to leave this world a better place no matter where they go following graduation
"Make every space you enter better for you having been there, even the smallest spaces," LaCombe said. "In the darkest of times, be the light radiating through the night."
Valedictorian Hanna Hong also credited her class with overcoming serious challenges and urged friends and classmates to remember where they came from, to lean on the strength and skills that they've learned in high school, and to maintain the confidence to create value in their own lives.
In leaving the class with parting words, Hong also told them to never give up on their dreams.
"Class of 2020, the future is in your hands and I have no doubt that you will make it a beautiful place," Hong said.
