STONINGTON — Bergin O’Malley sat on a piano stool inside La Grua Center Friday morning wearing her heart on her sleeve.
The 46-year-old singer-songwriter-photographer-artist — known for drawing in her audiences with her "alluring melodies and soulful lyrics" and "rich, textured voice" — was at times wistful and at times excited as she spoke about her upcoming concert, the weeks and months ahead, and the big changes in store.
O'Malley, the single mom of two sons, spent her childhood summers in the borough and has become part of the fabric of the Stonington community since she moved there full time about a decade ago.
She's made her distinguishing mark on many beloved local institutions, including the COMO, where she created a series of children's classes called "Sing and Play Together"; Cottrell Brewing, where she worked on marketing and brand development; La Grua Center, where she has performed many times and where she created an outdoor concert series; and at Stonington's famed Merrill House, where she helped with the website and new program development.
But now, said the composer of the heartstring-tugging "Stonington" song, which has become somewhat of an "anthem for the village," it's time for a change. In June, when her two sons — Emmett, 13, and Elliot, 11, — have finished school for the year, the three will be packing up their bags and move to England.
"There are no guns, there's national health care and you can hang a pride flag," said O'Malley, who was born in New York City — the daughter of current Stonington resident Cormac O'Malley and the late Moira Kennedy O'Malley — and was raised in New York, Mexico City, Brussels and London. "And the boys' father lives in London."
While she's "starting to get super nostalgic about the present," O'Malley said she's also excited for the new adventure and next chapter.
"We are definitely not leaving Stonington," O'Malley said in a email Saturday morning. "It’s impossible to ever really leave home. And how lucky we are to call this place home."
She has not sold her house, she said, but will rent it out, and her father is still a Stonington resident, so she will definitely maintain her relationships with the town and its people.
Next week, O'Malley will perform a "farewell show" at La Grua, along with her cousin, Chris Kennedy, on mandolin, and Melissa Haith, her singing partner of nearly 30 years, joining her on vocals.
"There is no greater joy than making sounds with these two," said O'Malley. "I have put a lot of thought into crafting this set and am really proud of the collection of songs I can share."
O'Malley, who's been been singing with Haith since her college days, said the two have performed together in London, New York, and Stonington and have released two albums of original children’s music together.
Her cousin, she said, an accomplished string-instrument player, has been playing solo and in bands for more than 30 years in the Philadelphia area. It was only recently they discovered that they loved playing together, she said, and are excited to collaborate for the concert.
The show will be a sort of "best of" said O'Malley.
The La Grua Center is the perfect place for the concert, said O'Malley Friday morning in between storytelling, piano playing, singing one of her gorgeous original songs, and periodically tucking a wayward lock of blonde hair behind her ear.
"We're so lucky to have this space," she said, "there is such a strong sense of community here ... community and the arts."
"This is my church," said O'Malley, "... my sanctuary. I'm going to miss this space.
"And of course, Kelli has been a constant," she said about the center's Program Director Kelli Rocherolle.
O'Malley "is a wonderful human being," said Rocherolle in an email. "Bergin is a local treasure who has brought much joy to so many in our community over the years — both [to the] young and young at heart. Her presence will be sorely missed!"
O'Malley said that, despite a prolonged bout with the COVID-19 virus which threw her off-course for a bit, she's been the most prolific she's ever been during the last year. Maybe, she mused, it's because "being single, grounded, calm and focused on my kids and peace has opened up a whole new way of living as an artist.
"It's been a creativity overload year," she said.
She's also created a new routine, she said, explaining that every morning she wakes up, meditates, walks, then writes. In both her photographs and songs, she said, she tries to "connect with others by capturing authentic moments."
At the Dive Bar in Mystic one evening last week, where she was the featured guest performer at April’s Mystic songwriter night, O'Malley mesmerized the audience with what has been described as her "candor and compassion about our vulnerabilities, joys, loves and losses."
"I loved Bergin's show at the Dive Bar," said Stonington native and documentary filmmaker Christopher Kepple in a text. "Her songs are a musical journal that turn quickly to the next page."
Kepple's 2020 documentary, "A Call to Arts," produced by Bergin's father, Cormac, and his Irish Visions production company, is centered on Bergin's grandparents — the late artists Ernie O'Malley and Helen Hooker — and their connections to Ireland and Stonington.
Kepple, who said he's been a fan of Bergin's for more than 20 years, called her a songwriter "who bravely chronicles her love of landscape, the unpredictable landscape of love, and the joy and challenges of motherhood."
Plus, he said, "She is a great piano player with a gorgeous voice."
One of the songs O'Malley performed at the Dive Bar was "Bird by Bird," a song inspired by an Annie Lamott book that O'Malley wrote about missing her mother, who died in Stonington on Christmas Day 2018. The song mixes grieving with a mother's love, advice and wisdom.
"I’m grateful for the guidance my mother gave me over the years," O'Malley writes in the program for her La Grua show. That guidance "gives me the strength now to mother myself and my own beloved children.
"Grief is the price we pay for love," she writes ... "and like love, it never leaves us.
"My brother says I should have bought the url 'youmakepeoplecry.com'," O'Malley said with a small laugh. "But crying is good ... it opens space so you can feel ... feel joy or sadness or love.
"I just try to create space to feel," she added. "And I write from the heart.
"I just hope my words land in people's hearts," she said. "I do love love."
O'Malley, who opened for Dar Williams a few years back at the Greenwich Odeum, has also released two solo studio albums, "Blink" and "Somebody," both available on her website, berginomalley.com/
O'Malley calls her "Stonington" song — whose lyrics tell of the place where "The fishing boats go out, the foghorn blows, Walk down the street, you'll see someone you know, Stop by Tom's for candy or the news" — her "love song for Stonington.
"So happy to be in Stonington," the song ends, "our village by the sea."
The concert, Bergin O'Malley & Friends, will take place on Saturday, April 29, at 7 p.m. at La Grua Center, 32 Water St., Stonington. Tickets are $30 and available at https://lagruacenter.org/.
